Radar out of action for annual maintenance

Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said the Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar will be down for scheduled annual maintenance from today, 4 December. Once the radar is cleared to resume service the public will be informed, officials said as they thanked the community for their continued support and understanding during this maintenance period. Officials did not say how long the machine which has been plagued with problems ever since it was installed, will be off line.