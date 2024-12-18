Radar back in action after annual maintenance

Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has said that the Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar is now fully operational following its annual maintenance. The work was done earlier this month between 4 and 6 December. The radar plays an important part of regional weather forecasting but has been plagued with technical issues as well as sustaining damage from stormy weather. The facility was only returned to service in May of this year after it was out of action for more than seven months.

The radar, which was installed in 2013 through a grant provided by the European Union, has a life span of 15 years and will, therefore, likely need to be replaced within the next five years.

Members of the public can now access the radar by visiting www.weather.gov.ky/radar.