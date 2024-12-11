Government pensioners to get $500 Christmas bonus
(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the UPM government has approved a one-off Christmas Bonus of CI$500 for all former civil servants receiving a public pension in recognition of the contributions they made to building the country. Speaking on the floor of parliament, Wednesday, she said the money for the bonus was coming from savings made elsewhere in government’s human resource expenditure and would be “budget neutral,” and paid to around 2500 people.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the House that the payment has been approved under the public finance act by Cabinet based on savings made across the service and will be processed and paid before Christmas. He confirmed that the cost is just over CI$1.2million and government remains compliant with the law.
The premier said these public sector retirees receiving the ex-gratia payment, from fire fighters to teachers, are not forgotten and the bonus was a small token to demonstrate the country’s gratitude.
While pensioners in particular suffer significantly from the impacts of inflation as is the case for anyone on a fixed income those on the public service pension have however faired better than those in the private sector as their pensions are increased in line with inflation.
The premier said that since 2022 they have seen an increase of 15.5% to cover the inflation over the last few years.
This latest payment comes following announcements for a Christmas bonus for civil servants and those on social welfare. Another COLA will also be rolled out for civil servants in the New Year and for employees of several public authorities including the Health Services Authority.
The hospital, which continues to lose money will also be offering its 1,400 workers a $2000 Christmas bonus understood set to receive a one-time bonus of $2,000 at a cost of around CI$2.8million.
Category: Local News
These bunch are the worst elected government that these islands have ever had. I have never seen such wastage of funds, and blatantly so. Is anyone monitoring Jay Ebanks expenditure on roads? At very turn there is another lane to accommodate the influx of people being imported here for seemingly nonexistent jobs! There are hundreds of people wandering around without employment but having work permits. Who is monitoring this? Where are the safeguards in work permit processes, where are enforcement officers? These islands have become lawless and mired in corruption, sad to say.
I am for one believe we need President Trump to place some of his cabinet ministries here in cayman. This swamp needs draining. This is far from being being ridiculous now. Some of us in the private sector haven’t seen a raise in years and we are busting our asses off to make profits for these inconsiderate owners. Where is the Governor? She is supposed to govern these islands to ensure the island is being managed with good fiscal prudences? Or is this the plan madam governor to allow these idiots to bankrupt us and it’s an open door for the Uk to take control? Btw opposition we the public watching you and the lack of opposing.
She’s a f.. N joke, one of the highest paid leaders ( that’s if you want to call her one) in the world, now she’s giving monies away like water.
They talk about Caymanians being hired by businesses, why not use these funds to pay for their education overseas.
I wonder how much she’s going to give next wait that stupid idea of 75mil for a school in the Brac. WTf!
I ha e noticed though that our persons in her party aren’t complaining, I wonder what bonuses they are getting. Bunch of corupt un educated donkeys but I supposed we all voted. Well I did t for her to be leader anyway.
Not sure I wanna say this but Mac and Alden are better leaders than this tw@t and I wouldn’t want to wish any country to have them as leaders.
has anyone noticed that the Ombudsman office is shutting down for the Holidays.
How can this happened. How can a watchdog close their office.
Please make it stop! This lunatic needs to get her hands out of the public purse!
And the carnival 🎡 continues!!! Congratulations to the Ambassador of Absurdistan for his outstanding service and diligence to sink the finances of the territory !
Thanks as well for the outstanding support that the Governor offered to the Ambassador of Absurdistan in the Cayman islands, such leadership is the stuff national heroes are made of in Absurdistan
Hey, pensioners are voters too you know.
Never been clearer cases of electioneering in my memory here
Wow talk about spending money like a drunken sailer. Paying out bonus’s left right and centre. Let’s not forget paid days off for Christmas parties let alone the cost of the Parties.
MERRY CHRISTMAS
any comment ppm?
any comment Mrs governor?
any comment chamber of commerce?
seems only private sector suckers not getting a handout for xmas….ppl that actually do real work and keep cayman going!..
anyway just another day in wonderland….zzzzzz
Has anyone in the private sector received a 15.5% management cost of living bump in comp over the last two years? Seems unheard of.
Whose fault is it that private employers won’t pay staff what they should?
So by withholding scholarship payments from our students in tertiary education, they remain teetering on the edge of being compliant with the PMFL.
#fiscalprudence
In fairness, Ken Jefferson has already openly confessed to an ongoing conspiracy with consecutive Cabinets to withhold >$2bln in maturing liabilities from the CIG Balance Sheet. The reason given, was expressly to maintain passing semblance of compliance with PMFL and FFR. Without that enormous omission, our debt to GDP ratio would stand at well over 300%, Compare to the next closest, Japan, currently leading the world at 264%, or 2nd place Venezuela at 241%, or even 3rd place Sudan at 186% and tell me this wouldn’t be used as a front page bold font international financial headline example of unprecedented and determined imprudence.
Criminal maladministration, even?
The entire Parliament is trying to tax the financial services sector to pave over their own internal financial coverup. The irony is that all of that sector relocates overnight on the headline heard around the world, and then whoever’s left in Cayman gets the bill that can’t be paid at <20% of preceeding year's GDP. That's based on tourism and still with untracked limited stamp duty and 30 year hotel tax waivers to preferred swindling developers…we'll never guess who is standing there for years in the wings, awaiting this inevitable vulture banquet? Rhymes with Fart.
To be fair the amount you are referring to is future money owed – and even that total is a projection over decades, its not like anyone is showing up tomorrow looking for $2bn+ due. Its a perfectly manageable amount if we start putting money aside and plan in anticipation. Even a small amount set aside annually could put a huge dent in that number in the long term
The real issue you should be criticising is that every government operates on a narrow 4 year view and actively blows money in the short term on wasteful vanity projects and mismanages the few decent projects that get approved.
Also I don’t know what sort of math you are undertaking here but $2.2 billion in future healthcare liabilities and 300 million in unfunded pension liabilities are not, even when added to our other various debts anywhere near 300% of our GDP considering our GDP is at or above 6 billion according to various estimates, the sort of sweeping comment you are making is undermined by this failure to do basic math.
1:13, are you sure these jurisdictions you quote approvingly include their pension provision liabilities in their balance sheets? Many countries don’t….like Cayman. Note, I’m not defending Jefferson who is in a non job of Financial Secretary and isn’t much good at it but apples need to be compared to apples not bananas.