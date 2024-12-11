Government pensioners to get $500 Christmas bonus

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the UPM government has approved a one-off Christmas Bonus of CI$500 for all former civil servants receiving a public pension in recognition of the contributions they made to building the country. Speaking on the floor of parliament, Wednesday, she said the money for the bonus was coming from savings made elsewhere in government’s human resource expenditure and would be “budget neutral,” and paid to around 2500 people.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the House that the payment has been approved under the public finance act by Cabinet based on savings made across the service and will be processed and paid before Christmas. He confirmed that the cost is just over CI$1.2million and government remains compliant with the law.

The premier said these public sector retirees receiving the ex-gratia payment, from fire fighters to teachers, are not forgotten and the bonus was a small token to demonstrate the country’s gratitude.

While pensioners in particular suffer significantly from the impacts of inflation as is the case for anyone on a fixed income those on the public service pension have however faired better than those in the private sector as their pensions are increased in line with inflation.

The premier said that since 2022 they have seen an increase of 15.5% to cover the inflation over the last few years.

This latest payment comes following announcements for a Christmas bonus for civil servants and those on social welfare. Another COLA will also be rolled out for civil servants in the New Year and for employees of several public authorities including the Health Services Authority.

The hospital, which continues to lose money will also be offering its 1,400 workers a $2000 Christmas bonus understood set to receive a one-time bonus of $2,000 at a cost of around CI$2.8million.