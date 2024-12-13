Public purse set to lose $38M over failed dump deal

(CNS): The latest minister to take over responsibility for the dump was tight lipped about the current situation regarding the talks over ReGen – the failed dump deal with Dart, this week, when he was asked about the issue in parliament by the previous minister. Kathy Ebanks-Wilks MP (WBC) wanted to know why the notice of termination had been extended to the end of the year and whether the government was effectively still on the hook for some $38million but she got very little information.

Dwayne ‘john-john’ Seymour said the direction to terminate issued by the Cabinet to her as the minister responsible for the project, in early June 2024 was to find a mutually agreeable way to exit the project by October. “No progress had been made towards this so it was extended to remedy this situation,” he said.

Pressed about discussions on defraying what she said was “the $38million” with land swaps or concessions, Seymour said he didn’t understand the question and asked her to rephrase. In response Ebanks-Wilks asked if the arrangement to find that mutually agreed way to exit the deal still “looked like a cash payment on termination” or did it look like something different.

Seymour then refused to add more stating that the discussions were ongoing and he was not able to comment further.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader Joey Hew whose party was originally responsible for signing the deal just weeks before the 2021 General Election asked if the cost to terminate the contract was $38million. At which point the speaker, Alden McLaughlin who spearheaded that deal intervened and suggested it was a difficult question for the minister to answer given that the $38million had come from the former minister.

In response Hew inexplicably withdrew the question leaving the country still wondering about another significant pay out from the public purse as a direct result of the poor decision making by this and previous governments in relation to this extremely costly deal to take care of the country’s waste-management.

Government has already admitted to the loss of more than $16.5milllion in relation to the project for various consultancy fees. The apparent loss of another $38million brining the total to over $54.5million will be a significant hit to the public finances.

It is also understood that the poor decision making on this may not be over. Seymour was understood to have been engaging in sideline talks with Dart, separately from the official government talks led by Ebanks-Wilks, apparently sanctioned by the premier, before Ebanks-Wilks departed from the UPM in October alongside André Ebanks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden.

While the details of those sideline talks have not been revealed there was some indication that this was an effort to save the potential deal despite the grave concerns about the excessive costs. The price of continuing with the deal, CNS understands, could have put the country at real danger of falling foul of the public management and finance law and the inevitable intervention, again, of the UK government in local public finances.