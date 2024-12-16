Pro-Caymanian motions pass but 2% tax rejected

(CNS): Four private members motions designed to protect local people from a catalog of social problems that have emerged in Cayman over the last two or more decades were steered through parliament last week but MPs voted against a 2% property tax on foreign owners to finance a healthcare fund for children and seniors. The rapid population rise fueled by both foreign cheap labour and an increase in high net worth individuals buying up local property have created numerous challenges for ordinary Caymanians.

The four motions which were brought and supported by MPs Chris Saunders (BTW pictured above) and Bernie Bush (WBN) also included a motion for government to consider creating a Cayman Islands Mortgage company, to introduce a fishing license for work permit holders and limiting the grant of Caymanian Status except by descent or marriage.

All of the motions were accepted by the government for consideration with the exception of the 2% tax to finance the potential fund. Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that a property tax would damage the real estate market and harm relations between expats and locals. Despite the growing popularity among voters for some kind of tax especially for wealthy foreign property owners who are distorting the local property market and have priced out all but the richest locals, government’s dependence on cash from the relatively high stamp duty and the construction sector appeared to prevail over the what voters might actually want.

The current minority UPM administration has only until the end of February left to do anything and as a result these proposals are likely to be kicked down the road until a new government is formed after the 30 April general election. But the debates on the issues raised by each of the motions reflected the concerns across the country about how the influx of so many people at both the bottom and top of the socio-economic scale is changing Cayman irrevocably and making life harder and harder for local people when the whole idea of economic development was suppose to help not hinder.

From the fat profits made by insurance companies while Caymanians are left without health cover to the onslaught on local fish stocks by poorer residents over-fishing and breaching marine park laws the local population is increasingly pressing their MPs about their dwindling quality of life. There is a strong public sentiment among local people that Cayman’s culture and heritage is being lost by the overwhelming changes and the overdevelopment of the country which benefits corporate Cayman, wealthy migrants and remittances to other countries but not Caymanian families.

Saunders presented both the proposal for a property tax to fund healthcare for the young and old as well as the creation of a mortgage company, while Bush brought the motion for a fishing license and the limitations on Caymanian status.

Saunders said that he was not surprised by government and the wider parliament’s rejection of the 2% tax and accepted that the government would instead consider funding the healthcare cover through other means. He said the tax can be “left to the campaign trail. That’s what elections are for, to determine the will of the people. But this is something that we need to do,” he added.

The debate on the motion to limit Caymanians status was very limited and government offered no clue on its position even though it is currently working on amendments to immigration laws that are expected to make it harder to get status. Government is hoping to bring that legislation before parliament is prorogued. Despite the proposal gaining the support of MPs its not clear if the government’s plans have the support of the opposition which it will need for any amendment bills that make it to the New Year meeting.

See the debate on all four PMMs below and see the motions in full on the Parliament’s website here.