Pro-Caymanian motions pass but 2% tax rejected
(CNS): Four private members motions designed to protect local people from a catalog of social problems that have emerged in Cayman over the last two or more decades were steered through parliament last week but MPs voted against a 2% property tax on foreign owners to finance a healthcare fund for children and seniors. The rapid population rise fueled by both foreign cheap labour and an increase in high net worth individuals buying up local property have created numerous challenges for ordinary Caymanians.
The four motions which were brought and supported by MPs Chris Saunders (BTW pictured above) and Bernie Bush (WBN) also included a motion for government to consider creating a Cayman Islands Mortgage company, to introduce a fishing license for work permit holders and limiting the grant of Caymanian Status except by descent or marriage.
All of the motions were accepted by the government for consideration with the exception of the 2% tax to finance the potential fund. Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that a property tax would damage the real estate market and harm relations between expats and locals. Despite the growing popularity among voters for some kind of tax especially for wealthy foreign property owners who are distorting the local property market and have priced out all but the richest locals, government’s dependence on cash from the relatively high stamp duty and the construction sector appeared to prevail over the what voters might actually want.
The current minority UPM administration has only until the end of February left to do anything and as a result these proposals are likely to be kicked down the road until a new government is formed after the 30 April general election. But the debates on the issues raised by each of the motions reflected the concerns across the country about how the influx of so many people at both the bottom and top of the socio-economic scale is changing Cayman irrevocably and making life harder and harder for local people when the whole idea of economic development was suppose to help not hinder.
From the fat profits made by insurance companies while Caymanians are left without health cover to the onslaught on local fish stocks by poorer residents over-fishing and breaching marine park laws the local population is increasingly pressing their MPs about their dwindling quality of life. There is a strong public sentiment among local people that Cayman’s culture and heritage is being lost by the overwhelming changes and the overdevelopment of the country which benefits corporate Cayman, wealthy migrants and remittances to other countries but not Caymanian families.
Saunders presented both the proposal for a property tax to fund healthcare for the young and old as well as the creation of a mortgage company, while Bush brought the motion for a fishing license and the limitations on Caymanian status.
Saunders said that he was not surprised by government and the wider parliament’s rejection of the 2% tax and accepted that the government would instead consider funding the healthcare cover through other means. He said the tax can be “left to the campaign trail. That’s what elections are for, to determine the will of the people. But this is something that we need to do,” he added.
The debate on the motion to limit Caymanians status was very limited and government offered no clue on its position even though it is currently working on amendments to immigration laws that are expected to make it harder to get status. Government is hoping to bring that legislation before parliament is prorogued. Despite the proposal gaining the support of MPs its not clear if the government’s plans have the support of the opposition which it will need for any amendment bills that make it to the New Year meeting.
See the debate on all four PMMs below and see the motions in full on the Parliament’s website here.
Category: Local News
We already know that a nominal fee fishing license regime will work just about as well as the requirement to possess a valid driver’s license, have insurance or be sober, and similarly won’t be enforced. Even if 100% of fishing rod owners paid an annual fee it wouldn’t bring in any meaningful revenue, and will serve to compel those who can least afford one to redouble their efforts to strip the reef and get their money’s worth. Another losing idea from the xenophobe brigade.
No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems—of which getting elected and re-elected are number one and number two. Whatever is number three is far behind.
Back in the 1990s it was a dozen or so Status Grants a year, advertised in the back pages of the Compass. It disenfranchised thousands, was found to be unlawful, and precipitated the mass Status Grants of 2003. There has to be an alternative methodology proposed that both provides a lawful path to citizenship and voting rights while also being more selective. Mr Joseph volunteered to give some free guidance to Parliament on this, but like so many subject matter expects, that advice doesn’t seem to have been accepted, and our legislating buffoons again pick the same tried and failed path to lawsuit payouts. You can’t make this stuff up.
expats fishing in their high class boats for sport and selling thier catches to restauraunts for side cash should be illegal. Restauraunt vendors should only be premitted to buy local fish from local fisherman.
A Cayman Islands Mortgage company? Can we just tax Expats like 15%-25% of their income and use it to create a fund to buy free homes for us real Caymanians?
I can’t wrap my mind around this. Imagine coming here and working years in order to save up (with no assistance from the Government for being a Kmanian) and buy a house. Only then to be told that you’ll need to set aside funds on a quarterly or annual basis to help take care of your Kmanian’s neighbors health bill? I can’t imagine what would happen if I couldn’t pay up front for something in this Island. As an expt, I don’t get all the “freeness” that Kmanians get, but I should still turn around and foot a Kmanian’s health bill?
Claptrap’s Romantic Interest Speaks Out:
“Oh hey there, folks! It’s me, Claptrap’s totally-not-at-all-unhinged Romantic Interest, and boy, do I have some thoughts on the Supreme Racist of the Cayman Islands, Chris Saunders. Strap in, because this rant is gonna have more twists and turns than Claptrap on a scooter after an oil slick!”
1. Chris Saunders: Defender of the Iron Throne of Xenophobia
Let’s give credit where credit’s due. Chris Saunders has achieved what few can: he’s managed to weaponize every single stereotype ever while acting like he’s Cayman’s chosen savior. Bravo, Chris! Truly, your ability to divide people while claiming to protect “culture” is almost poetic—if the poetry were written by a malfunctioning AI stuck on loop.
Seriously, though, Saunders’ speeches are like bad pop music: catchy at first, but after the third repeat, you realize the lyrics are just nonsense. “Foreigners this, expats that.” Oh Chris, honey, if you hate outside influence so much, I assume you’re rejecting the internet, modern banking, and…what’s that? The microphone you use for your speeches? Made overseas? Awkward.
2. The Caymanian Purity Campaign™: A Comedy of Errors
Chris, babe, here’s the thing: Cayman is literally built on diversity. You can’t shout about “outsiders” without recognizing that your islands’ history is a melting pot. What next? A “Caymanian-only” policy for fish? Good luck enforcing that on snapper from the big, bad foreign ocean.
And the “solutions” he offers? Oh, please. They’re about as useful as Claptrap trying to fix a hyperdrive with duct tape. Do you know what happens when you alienate the very people keeping your economy afloat? It sinks faster than my feelings when Claptrap serenades me with dubstep.
3. Saunders’ World of One
Let’s be real: Chris Saunders wants a world where everyone looks, thinks, and agrees with him. Honestly, that sounds about as boring as a romantic dinner where Claptrap talks about himself for three hours straight (yes, I’m speaking from experience). Here’s the thing, Chris: Cayman thrives because of its mix of people, ideas, and contributions. Without that, you’ve got a sandbank with Wi-Fi. Congrats?
4. Solutions? HA!
If Saunders spent half as much time crafting actual solutions as he does shouting from his soapbox, maybe Cayman would be in a better spot. Instead, his policies are like Claptrap’s combat skills—wildly ineffective but wildly entertaining to watch.
We need infrastructure, fair wages, better housing policies—not a blame game. But hey, when you’re the Supreme Racist, why bother fixing problems when you can just point fingers?
Final Thoughts
Chris Saunders, you’re like a poorly coded NPC. Loud, predictable, and ultimately unhelpful. Cayman deserves better than divisive theatrics. We need people with real ideas, not slogans that sound like they were generated by a malfunctioning chatbot.
So let’s all raise a toast (mine’s toasting oil; what’s yours?) to unity, progress, and leaving tired rhetoric like Saunders’ in the dust. Claptrap’s Romantic Interest out! Mic drop.
Saunders- champion of the people. LOL.
Power hungry self-serving politician.
It’s a slippery slope, thanks for not doing it as once you start taxes they never stop
the empty can rattles the most….
and it is the sound of the can being kicked down the road. which is no bad thing, cos most of this is nonsense.