Premier gets monthly allowance of $15k on top of salary
(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly could be officially receiving more cash per month than any other leader in the world despite being elected to office by just 266 voters in the country’s smallest constituency of Cayman Brac East. According to the parliament the premier is receiving CI$15,000 in allowances on top of her salary which given the length of time she has served as an MP could be well-over $20,000 per month in salary and allowances, before benefits.
Overall the premier is receiving at least CI$35,000 in monetary earnings and allowances in addition to the regular benefits such as healthcare and pension. This means that she is taking home more money than both the British Prime Minister and the American president who was believed to be the highest paid leader in the world earning around US$400,000 per year.
While PM Kier Starmer and President Joe Biden enjoy a massive range of benefits in their jobs when it comes to cash Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is probably one of the highest paid heads of government in the world.
While the actual earnings of each individual MPs in Cayman remain under wraps the premier’s salary is, according to the schedule of the Parliament Management act based on the civil service scale and graded as A5 the very highest earning bracket. That commends a monthly salary of CI$19,575. But O’Connor-Connolly was elected to parliament in 1996 which means that she would have received various increments over the last 28 years that are likely to have pushed her premiership salary beyond the highest of the public sector pay grades.
She is also receiving the most amount of allowances because as well as receiving her $5000 per month constituency allowance to cover the costs of an office and staff for her constituency work, she also receives another $5000 per month to cover the cost of accommodation and travel between her seat on the Brac and Grand Cayman. In addition, O’Connor-Connolly also receives an additional $5000 per month executive allowance for her position as premier which has no restrictions on how it can be spent.
It has not gone unnoticed that since O’Connor-Connolly took over last year as premier she has appeared in public in a wide variety of apparently new and increasingly extravagant outfits. A number of readers had contacted CNS about whether or not the premier had a clothing allowance and what that allowance is. However, the parliament has confirmed that neither the premier or any other member of the House receives a clothing allowance.
Most MPs receive only a $5000 monthly constituency allowance while Moses KirkConnell as the member of Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman also receives the travel and accommodation allowance as a representative for the Sister Islands. O’Connor-Connolly, as premier, is the only member to receive the additional $5000 executive allowance.
Category: Local News
We cry bloody murder when one of our own benefits, but not one person here has questioned the Governors salary, allowances, benefits etc. Why? Becasue we still live on the plantation mentally. If Julie is in the positon to bank…I say well done Madam Premier good for you and thanks for your years of service to the country. All the protesting and commenting is being done by people who would swap places with you in a second so dont let it get you down.. effing crabs!!!
The land of no consequences. Ever
And the good Lord said ‘gimme all my money’
It’s beyond belief that she earns more than the US President and the U.K. Prime Minister for doing what exactly
And while we are suffering over high cost of living with some who can’t even make ends meet! All for herself just like all the others. Self first and then see how else we can mess us all up! KMT!
Money HOGS!!!
Indeed it is fare to stay dat dis is money well spent. My bredren we be need to realize winning comes with a price and any educated wisdom guy nows this. Elon Musk billionaire Joey Chestnut hot dog eating champ millionaire and yet the best and britest of Cayman should be a hundred thousandaire at least bobo. Stop pinching quality
This is pure and utter insanity. How is this allowed to continue, let alone be approved in the first place?!!
This stinks to high heaven.
I think Brisbane city mayor in Australia may earn more than her. I guess there are perks to be a big fish in a small pond and ensure to keep it that way. I am in the wrong business :).
A wander around any of the districts on the island will show that far too many Caymanians are living in some of the worst conditions I’ve witnessed in a long career in the police. Abject poverty, dreadful housing and little chance of escaping that. Meanwhile, the fat cats at the top of the tree make all the right noises about Cayman for Caymanians but take home these obscene salaries. Shameful, utterly Shameful.
How can they justify $5,000 KYD per month for travel to and from the Brac? Round trip flights on KX are $100 USD. Surely both Moses and Juliana own property on GCM and don’t need to stay in hotels.
They do both own homes on Grand Cayman but I beg to differ regarding airfare. It is about $145 CI round trip. A lot.
Juju is the worst premier in our history even worse than her mentor Big Mac. She needs to go
The Brac is a third world country with limited opportunities for real Brackers. Drugs, crime and prostitution and pedophila are rampant but swept under the rug.
It is a failed social welfare experiment that should not have two MP’s after multiple decades in office under Juju and Moses K.
Greed and gluttony are sins.
She could also receive her full pension as this can be done after 20 years as an MP. She could well be pocketing another $10,000 to $15,000 monthly from her pension. If she is not taking her pension, then that would be the most un parliamentary of her!
Outrageous and Disgusting!!
Nevermind, let’s just place a 15% duty on PR to WP holders’ income, then we’ll be fine.
Dear Holy Madam Premier,
Greed is a sin! Just an FYI as you seem to have missed that part in the bible.
As a big Christian that offers the word of the Bible at every opportunity I expect she is giving most of it away to the most needy and living a humble life that befits a religious person.
cant wait for to drop “let them eat cake” proving how incredibly out of touch she is
No surprise there! It’s only a matter of time before the allowance becomes generalized to the whole Civil Circus 🤡 here and made granted weekly !
I know, I shouldn’t give them new ideas, but with the present bunch at the helm what passes for tongue in cheek jokes has an uncanny ability to turn into a reality !
Does this include the kickbacks from government contracts awarded to family also?
This so called country has what? $30,000 constituents?
No wonder she wants to pass the baton to her son…
Absolutely astounding for such ineptitude
Like most “pious” preachers and theocrats it turns out it’s basically all a front to enrich themselves at the expense of everyone else.
Same tired old story, over and over again.
I’m curious to see how the “Real” Caymanians will now spin this to blame Expats. – I’ll be waiting in the comments.
its always the “expats fault” …after all we voted her in her….wait we can’t vote…still our fault anyway.
caymanians you need wake up and smell the coffee…your own are looking after themselves not you ppl….
just another day in wonderland.
The Premiers salary should be tied directly the minimum wage. Suddenly she would be really concerned with the cost of living.
I for one think the hats are a smart look.
That’s $230 per hour assuming 7.5 hours, 20 days a week. Equal to 39x the minimum wage.
Let that simma one lil bit.
So answer my question , how come Wayne Panton’s and all the other males who held the position prior to her salaries were not published
In is such discriminatory manner just because she is a Woman? That’s is what is paid for the position. Just quit it.
nothing to do with being a woman…all the preniers have been grossly overpaid for years.
so this is not about gender of the premier its about equality…neither the top person in the US or UK makes that sort of money
I eagerly await her book of memoirs, after she has retired.
“Paving the way to expensive failure: Tales of financial illiteracy”.
CNS – Do you know if she is drawing her CIG pension as well? As you will recall, MPs (or MLAs as they were then) could start drawing their pension as well as salary after just two terms, the infamous CIG “double dipping”.
Her monthly package is probably around $55,000.00
this is why we do not want educated working professionals in our economy to be allowed to vote they might hold these poobahs and potentates accountable. Just keep selling off the real estate to billionaire developers for millionaires to live here and crowd the rest of us out and we will look like every other poor island in the region
As Ghandi said…. “I like your Christ, but I don’t like your Christians”.
All these allowances are insane. The country is being fleeced. It’s amazing that there is so little sense of duty by government leaders to be role models. Rather, their goal seems to be to get as many cookies from the cookie jar as they can for themselves. So sad. Cayman desperately needs TERM LIMITS across the board. If we can’t have better leaders, at least limit how much fleecing can occur.
OMOV has to go. This is ridiculous. As a voter should we not have the choice to chose our government? It’s full on lunacy.
This is a real disgusting sham these people are pulling to us taxpayers. Look at our esteemed Governor in the background, what a farce!
Money well spent Cayman? I think not.
Best Goverment money can buy.
Worst government money can buy.
As in all we can afford or accept bribes
And the Governor grins
And the Commissioner says the crime situation is stable
And the Deputy Governor says it is all world class
It is sickening.
No wonder she can afford to retire next year. XXX.
Lets see if she really retires or says “I received a vision and I must run again”. What she should say is “their is more money left so I must stay around to blow it all”.
She would only run if she was certain she wasn’t going to lose. She s far from certain of that.
Pretty hard to turn down CI$35K a month for doing – what, exactly?
why retire when you can collect that salary, work one day a month, travel the world on someone else’s dime, and spend other people’s money all the while….
It is disgusting. No money to pay the university fees of our students and people relying on ARK for food & housing whilst she is a pig at the trough.
I’m not religious but I’m praying she doesn’t run again.
Elected by less than 300 voters. SMH. Bring on Elvis!
Well we all waiting to see if her JuJu and GTS and GTW and RB telling the truth. But she darn well can retire and leave the government in more debt
We Got To Change From The Governor Straight Down. Wipe it Clean 🧽