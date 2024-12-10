Premier gets monthly allowance of $15k on top of salary

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly could be officially receiving more cash per month than any other leader in the world despite being elected to office by just 266 voters in the country’s smallest constituency of Cayman Brac East. According to the parliament the premier is receiving CI$15,000 in allowances on top of her salary which given the length of time she has served as an MP could be well-over $20,000 per month in salary and allowances, before benefits.

Overall the premier is receiving at least CI$35,000 in monetary earnings and allowances in addition to the regular benefits such as healthcare and pension. This means that she is taking home more money than both the British Prime Minister and the American president who was believed to be the highest paid leader in the world earning around US$400,000 per year.

While PM Kier Starmer and President Joe Biden enjoy a massive range of benefits in their jobs when it comes to cash Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is probably one of the highest paid heads of government in the world.

While the actual earnings of each individual MPs in Cayman remain under wraps the premier’s salary is, according to the schedule of the Parliament Management act based on the civil service scale and graded as A5 the very highest earning bracket. That commends a monthly salary of CI$19,575. But O’Connor-Connolly was elected to parliament in 1996 which means that she would have received various increments over the last 28 years that are likely to have pushed her premiership salary beyond the highest of the public sector pay grades.

She is also receiving the most amount of allowances because as well as receiving her $5000 per month constituency allowance to cover the costs of an office and staff for her constituency work, she also receives another $5000 per month to cover the cost of accommodation and travel between her seat on the Brac and Grand Cayman. In addition, O’Connor-Connolly also receives an additional $5000 per month executive allowance for her position as premier which has no restrictions on how it can be spent.

It has not gone unnoticed that since O’Connor-Connolly took over last year as premier she has appeared in public in a wide variety of apparently new and increasingly extravagant outfits. A number of readers had contacted CNS about whether or not the premier had a clothing allowance and what that allowance is. However, the parliament has confirmed that neither the premier or any other member of the House receives a clothing allowance.

Most MPs receive only a $5000 monthly constituency allowance while Moses KirkConnell as the member of Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman also receives the travel and accommodation allowance as a representative for the Sister Islands. O’Connor-Connolly, as premier, is the only member to receive the additional $5000 executive allowance.