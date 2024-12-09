Premier confirms parliament will meet in New Year

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly presents one of 13 bills to parliament

(CNS): The beleaguered, minority UPM government will be calling at least one more meeting of parliament in January the premier has confirmed. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly told members when the House met, Monday, that they will meet again in the New Year before the election even though she doesn’t have a quorum on the government bench with just eight members, and will need the support of the 11 opposition members.

It is not clear what bills the government will bring but the opposition have stated that they will not support any legislation deemed as controversial.

The PPM and opposition leader Joey Hew told CNS recently that the Progressives would need to see the bill relating to a referendum proposed for election day to ask the country about a cruise port, a national lottery and the decriminalization of small amounts of ganja before they would consider whether or not to support it. Hew has also said the PPM is not inclined to support changes to the national conservation law given the contention surrounding the proposals government is believed to be looking to make.

However, the deputy premier, Kenneth Bryan has indicated that government still wants to bring both pieces of legislation before the election as well as amendments to the immigration law relating to the time it takes and the application process for work-permit holders to acquire permeant residency and Caymanian Status.

None of these bills have been published to date and will require at least 28 days public consultation before they are presented to parliament should government press on with the goal to bring the controversial amendment bills and the new bill paving the way for a national ballot.

Meanwhile, on Monday government managed to steer through some 13 amendment bills relating to an increase and validation of fees for the offshore sector to ensure it will meet next years revenue targets, without incident. Only minor barbs were exchanged across the floor during the proceedings with no one drawing blood after the Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin kept a tight rein on the obvious tensions that currently exist between members.

The meeting was adjourned in the evening until Wednesday at 10am when the government is expected to complete the remainder of its business for this session.

See the proceedings below on CIGTV