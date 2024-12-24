Premier claims Cayman now more resilient in Christmas message

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly claimed she had presided over a “remarkable educational journey this year” in her Christmas message to the country claiming that the government had built a stronger more resilient Cayman Islands and she was optimistic about the future for every child to reach their full potential. Meanwhile, the opposition leader Joey Hew pointed to the significant success of Cayman’s athletes who have shown that the country’s success lies with its people.

Alongside the two political leaders, the speaker of the house, the governor, deputy governor and several ministers have also recorded messages which can be found on the CIGTV Youtube channel here.