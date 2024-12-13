PPM unveils first of its new 2025 election candidates

Josh Parsons

(CNS): With the official opposition expected to be running candidates in most constituencies on the Progressives ticket next year the party has unveiled one of its first new faces contesting a seat in April’s General election. Josh Parsons will be running in Savannah, the seat currently held by Heather Bodden MP who is running on a joint platform with her former government colleagues.

The PPM said Parsons has been appointed as a ‘caretaker ‘candidate’ for the constituency until he is confirmed as the candidate at the party conference early next year.

Born and raised in Savannah, in a press release, the party described Parsons as “frustrated by politics as usual” adding that he is “stepping forward to break the cycle of “same old, same old.” A father of five and a seasoned professional with experience in banking, telecommunications, and energy, he is “ready to tackle the challenges we face and deliver meaningful change for Caymanian families,” the PPM stated.

“Change starts with one person willing to stand up and act,” Parsons said. “It’s time to get back to uniting our country and focusing on solutions that lift everyone. The Cayman Islands deserves leadership that listens, takes responsibility, and empowers people to succeed.”

Officials stated that his prospective candidacy reflects the ongoing evolution of the Progressive movement—building on what the party said was its “strong foundation of competence and a deep love for Cayman while bringing fresh perspectives to tackle the challenges ahead.”

Parsons is the first in a series of announcements introducing the proposed slate of candidates both new and experienced that will be standing for office as PPM members in April.