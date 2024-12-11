Police seek man accused of sexual assault on bus

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them find an unidentified man accused of indecently assaulting a woman aboard a public bus on Saturday morning. The man was described as about 6ft tall, with a dark brown complexion and wearing construction clothes. He was travelling on a bus headed to West Bay from George Town at about 6:30am when he sat next to the woman.

The RCIPS said that the woman reported being harassed by the man during the trip who besides making advances touched her inappropriately on her arms, legs and chest. Despite making efforts to locate the man following the report later than same morning officers have not yet found the suspect.