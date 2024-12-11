Police seek man accused of sexual assault on bus

| 11/12/2024 | 10 Comments

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them find an unidentified man accused of indecently assaulting a woman aboard a public bus on Saturday morning. The man was described as about 6ft tall, with a dark brown complexion and wearing construction clothes. He was travelling on a bus headed to West Bay from George Town at about 6:30am when he sat next to the woman.

The RCIPS said that the woman reported being harassed by the man during the trip who besides making advances touched her inappropriately on her arms, legs and chest. Despite making efforts to locate the man following the report later than same morning officers have not yet found the suspect.

Anyone who thinks they can identify or locate the man believed to have committed the assault or has experienced a similar incident is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (10)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2024 at 4:00 pm

    another by-product of our 3rd world public transport system….thanks again for nothing cig!
    any comment mrs governor?

    9
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2024 at 3:47 pm

    Every taxi and a bus have cameras. Where were the driver? Why wasn’t he notified? Questioned?

    22
    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2024 at 3:10 pm

    “…about 6ft tall, with a dark brown complexion and wearing construction clothes.”

    Ok, that narrows it down to about 15,000 suspects

    25
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2024 at 3:06 pm

    Construction clothes? That shouldn’t be too difficult. Visit the current construction sites. If he’s not from Cayman deport his a$$.

    19
    Reply
  5. Lafonda says:
    11/12/2024 at 2:55 pm

    There needs to be security cameras on those bang bus!

    17
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    11/12/2024 at 2:25 pm

    Jamaicans be doing Jamiacan things

    28
    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»