Police seek man accused of sexual assault on bus
(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them find an unidentified man accused of indecently assaulting a woman aboard a public bus on Saturday morning. The man was described as about 6ft tall, with a dark brown complexion and wearing construction clothes. He was travelling on a bus headed to West Bay from George Town at about 6:30am when he sat next to the woman.
The RCIPS said that the woman reported being harassed by the man during the trip who besides making advances touched her inappropriately on her arms, legs and chest. Despite making efforts to locate the man following the report later than same morning officers have not yet found the suspect.
Anyone who thinks they can identify or locate the man believed to have committed the assault or has experienced a similar incident is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
another by-product of our 3rd world public transport system….thanks again for nothing cig!
any comment mrs governor?
Every taxi and a bus have cameras. Where were the driver? Why wasn’t he notified? Questioned?
“…about 6ft tall, with a dark brown complexion and wearing construction clothes.”
Ok, that narrows it down to about 15,000 suspects
Construction clothes? That shouldn’t be too difficult. Visit the current construction sites. If he’s not from Cayman deport his a$$.
There needs to be security cameras on those bang bus!
They do have cameras.
Jamaicans be doing Jamiacan things
Jamaican men believe that if a woman (especially a white one) smiles at him, it is an invitation to have his children.
Deport the scum.
5 years first. Or is that just for Indians?
Don’t import the scum in the first place. The low class criminals from every country are here.