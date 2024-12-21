Police attend 61 crashes in first days of safety campaign

(CNS): During the first five days of Operation Winter Guardian, which began Monday, the police attended 61 crashes and have arrested nine drunk drivers. The annual holiday safety campaign has got off to a worrying start as the increasingly poor standard of driving across Cayman appears to get worse by the month. Drivers continuing drinking before getting behind the wheel, using their phones and speeding, among other issues.

“With the weekend upon us, it is vital that persons carefully consider their driving behavior,” A spokesperson for the RCIPS said. “If you are drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. And if you are driving, particularly at night, be considerate of other road users, and obey the speed limits. With Christmas only five days away we want everyone to arrive home safely to enjoy the festive season with loved ones.”

With just ten days to go before the end of the year 12 people have already died on local roads and many more have been seriously injured making it one of the worst years on record for road fatalities and injuries.