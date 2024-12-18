Parliament adjourns with passage of new BO regs



(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Conolly who recently added Financial Services to the largest portfolio ever held by a Cabinet minister steered a government motion through parliament, Monday night, that enables people, with what is confirmed as a legitimate reason, to access beneficial ownership information about companies registered in the Cayman Islands. The Beneficial Ownership Transparency (Legitimate Interest Access) Regulations, 2024 approved by Cabinet last month will enable journalists, academics, researchers, non-profits or other businesses to see what only law enforcement could see until now.

The premier told parliament that access will only be permitted when, “the purpose aligns with combating money laundering, related crimes, or terrorism financing.”

The regulations stem from a 2019 commitment to the UK to adopt a public register of beneficial ownership information once it became the international standard. But the commitment was revised in December 2023 following the European Court of Justice’s 2022 ruling, which deemed unrestricted public access to beneficial ownership information disproportionate to privacy rights.

The new regulations were developed following consultation and aim to balance transparency with privacy while addressing international expectations. They were drafted with constitutional expert Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC. O’Connor-Connolly said the regulations would align Cayman with evolving global standards, particularly ahead of upcoming assessments such as the Financial Action Task Force mutual evaluation, to maintain the islands’ international financial reputation.

The UK accepted the regulations, agreeing not to impose an Order in Council, the premier told her colleagues adding that the move ensures this jurisdiction remains proactive and influential in shaping global discussions on beneficial ownership transparency.

The motion passed with just nine votes in favour as eight members were absent when the vote was called and Chris Saunders MP (BTW) opposed the regulations over privacy concerns and the fear that it would undermine the economic success of the offshore sector.

Last month government issued a press release about the proposed regulations and said that the issue of legitimate interest had yet to be defined. Nevertheless, its is now open for anyone who believes they have a good reason based on their own, or a wider public interest to seek access to information held by the reporting authorities hear in relation to who actually benefits from the ownership of certain financial entities in the Cayman Islands.

The passage of the regulations was the last piece of business before the premier adjourned the House until 31 January when the minority government is believed to be brining a number of controversial pieces of legislation to parliament weeks before it is prorogued ahead of the general election in April, including very controversial amendments to the national conservation act that could render the legislation completely toothless.