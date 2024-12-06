Panton & Turner didn’t break law over loan, CSPL finds

(CNS): A bridging loan made by Wayne Panton while he was still premier to Sabrina Turner his health minister at the time to help her buy a new CI$1.6million home did not breach the requirements for disclosure on the register of Interests for politicians and senior government officials under the Standards in Public Life Act. But the commission has stressed the need for more transparency as it implied that this deal could have been more open to avoid the perception of a conflict.

In 2023 Panton loaned Turner the significant sum of money under a legal agreement to cover the gap between the delayed sale of her existing home and the purchase of the new one. While Turner declared the loan on her register of interest submission she failed to declare that Panton was the source of the cash. Panton did not declare the loan at all as he said the law did not require him to do so as he was making not receiving the loan.

While the commission found there was no breach of the law, the deal has fallen short of what the commission said is the “full and frank disclosure of all transactions that may have a possible or perceived conflict of interest”.

When the agreement between them was made public it raised considerable controversy. The deal also played a significant part in the departure of Turner from the government as a result of her former Caucus colleague, McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) demanding some consequence for this deal which he suggested was corrupt and placed Panton in a position of undue influence over one of his ministers.

Despite this claim however, it did save Panton from being ousted from Cabinet when the significant policy differences between Panton and many members of the then PACT government withdrew their support for him as leader.

The commission said after an examination of the declarations made by both parties it determined that there have been no breaches of the Register of Interests requirements as outlined in the Standards in Public Life Act but that it raised questions of the perception of such an agreement.

“It is prudent however, for the CSPL to emphasize to all persons in public life the importance of transparency. The CSPL’s position is that even if there is no conflict of interest, there should be no uncertainty of any possible or perceived conflict of interest,” the commission said in a release about the conclusion of its investigation.

The CSPL said it is reviewing its guidance notes for ‘Persons in Public Life’ that are required to complete declarations and considering potential legislative amendments to the act that may be needed so those required to complete the register have a clear and full understanding of what should be declared and where possible or perceived conflicts can occur.

“The Register of Interests is a vital tool for promoting accountability and trust in public office. It ensures

that conflicts of interest are disclosed, enhances public confidence in the integrity of government officials and upholds the ethical standards expected of those in public service,” the commission said. “We urge all persons in public life to adhere strictly to their obligations of transparency and to declare all interests as required. It is crucial that these disclosures are made in a timely and comprehensive manner to maintain the public’s trust and confidence.”

Although there is a constitutional mandate for all senior civil servants and those serving on public authority boards, councils, commissions and committees to declare their interests many simply do not. During a recent search of the register CNS found at least a dozen board members have failed to submit anything at all or had made declarations that were clearly inadequate.

The failure to declare interests as mandated constitutes an offence under the law and anyone found to have breached the law can face a fine of up to $10,000 or even jail time. CNS understands that staff shortages however, prevent the commission’s secretariat from actually enforcing the register and they wait for the public to file a complaint before looking at any alleged breaches.

However in the release officials said that the CSPL was committed “to ensuring the highest standards of conduct in public life and will continue to monitor compliance with the Standards in Public Life Act.”