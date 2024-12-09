Overstayer waiting deportation after raid in ‘Swamp’

(CNS): A 24-year-old Jamaican national found to be living in the Cayman Islands on an expired work permit was arrested last week following a raid in the Swamp area of George Town and is currently in CBC custody awaiting deportation. The police and CBC conducted a raid just off Cypros Road, Thursday in response to reported community concerns about illegal activity and allegations of immigration offences.

On approaching the location, officers arrested one man but a second man ran from the scene and made good his escape.

In a press release about the joint operation the RCIPS & CBC offered their thanks to the community for bringing the matters to their attention.