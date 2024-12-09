Overstayer waiting deportation after raid in ‘Swamp’
(CNS): A 24-year-old Jamaican national found to be living in the Cayman Islands on an expired work permit was arrested last week following a raid in the Swamp area of George Town and is currently in CBC custody awaiting deportation. The police and CBC conducted a raid just off Cypros Road, Thursday in response to reported community concerns about illegal activity and allegations of immigration offences.
On approaching the location, officers arrested one man but a second man ran from the scene and made good his escape.
In a press release about the joint operation the RCIPS & CBC offered their thanks to the community for bringing the matters to their attention.
Category: Local News
Government issues work permits. They know when they expire.
Government controls the borders. They know who arrives and when. They know when they leave.
Government has at least one computer.
Here is an idea:
Ask the computer who is still here after the expiry of their work permit. Those are the people to go for. No need for raids that people can run from.
We appear governed by idiots.
C-YA