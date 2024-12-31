Over 150 crashes reported during 2 week safety campaign

Crash on Shamrock Road on Christmas Day

(CNS): According to the accumulative statistics reported by police since Operation Winter Guardian, the annual holiday safety campaign was launched there have been more than 150 road crashes reported. Four people have been killed this month alone and the annual tally for road deaths currently stands at 14 one of the country’s worth tolls for fatal accidents since records began. Police have also now identified the driver killed in a the crash on the Esterly Tibbets Highway on Boxing Day afternoon and are asking witnesses to come forward.

The Honda Fit moments after the collision

The victim was 30-year-old Ilsi Patterson who lives in George Town. One man involved in the collision also remains in hospital in what is believed to be critical but stable condition while three others have since been treated and released.

Traffic investigators said they are aware that there were a number of persons present who witnessed the crash, in particular, several members of the public who helped those involved. “Your accounts are imperative to the investigation,” officials said, as they urged anyone with information to call the police on 1-345-924-1072.

Despite police trying to raise awareness and increasing visibility and enforcement the roads on Grand Cayman are becoming some of the most dangerous in the world.

Between Monday 16 December and Monday 30 December police attended more than 150 crashes but statistics are unavailable in relation to crashes which were not reported. Over the past weekend alone between Friday 27 December and Monday 30 December there were 26 reports of collisions. But just three people were arrested for driving under the influence.

One of those drivers, a 37-year-old man from George Town was also found to be in possession of ganja and was arrested for drug related offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He has since been bailed pending further investigations.

The RCIPS said that they will continue be out in numbers over the remaining few days of the campaign and will be conducting spontaneous and simultaneous spot checks, as well as assisting with crowd control and safety where possible. Members of the public are also being depended on to be accountable for their safety and the safety of those they are responsible for.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks urged everyone to use the free bus service tonight to avoid adding to the crash gtally.

“For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, I am encouraging everyone to utilise the purple ribbon buses so that we may all get home safely and avoid any further tragedies on our roads,” he said. “While the numbers appear to be marginally reducing from previous weeks, these numbers are still significant and need to be addressed. Please ensure that you visit the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign website, study the routes and incorporate the buses in your festive plans today.”

Meanwhile, police will close Seafarers way between Fort Street and Goring Avenue and the junction of Shedden Road and Seafarers Way from 3pm today to facilitate the New Year’s Eve Celebration being hosted by the tourism ministry. Local access will be allowed for a specific period of the road closure as necessary for businesses open during this period and for cruise line passengers to gain access to the port for departure. the roads will re-open at 3am.