One stabbed, one arrested, one on run after barroom violence

(CNS): Police have arrested a 51-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of wounding and are currently looking for a second following a violent altercation at a bar near public beach on Thursday at about 9pm. Another man had been stabbed multiple times and taken to the George Town Hospital in a private car. With neither the victim or suspects still at the scene when police arrived they taped off the area and officers went to the hospital where the victim was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigations the police tracked down one suspect and arrested him and are continuing to look for the second. The bar where the stabbing took place was not named by the police but Dukes and the Jungle are the only two licensed premises that could rightly be described as being located by public beach and on the west Bay Road.