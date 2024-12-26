One man killed in early morning single vehicle smash

(CNS): The driver of a Subaru sedan was killed early on Boxing day morning following a crash on Shamrock Road near to the junction of Midway Close in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town. The collision happened around 2:20 this morning on 26 December when police and other emergency services responded to the report of a serious single-vehicle collision. The Subaru had been travelling eastbound when it left the road and smashed into a tree.

Three people inside the car were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance and another was taken in a private vehicle. One man was pronounced dead while the other three people remain in hospital being treated for what appear to be serious injuries.

Three people including a child were also injured in another serious crash, (image above) less than twelve hours earlier in a three-vehicle pile-up also on Shamrock Road, in the notoriously, dangerous stretch of road close to Beach Bay Road at about 5:50 on Christmas Day evening. However all three have since been discharged from hospital.

Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton expressed his continued concern about the situation on local roads and the amount of serious crashes happening on a daily basis.

“This morning we have woken up to the news of yet another life lost on our roads,” he said. “Instead of enjoying the rest of the festive season, a family is now dealing with the grief of this tragic loss. And this fatal collision follows another serious collision only hours before. In fact, over the past 48 hours our officers have observed and ticketed a number of drivers travelling at excessive speeds. We again implore all drivers: slow down, drive safely, and avoid turning the holiday season into a season of grief. Increased vehicle checkpoints and traffic enforcement continue through the new year, and if you are speeding, driving under the influence, or otherwise driving unsafely, you will be caught and prosecuted, or you may face an even worse outcome”

The RCIPS reminded motorists of the National Drug Council’s Arrive Alive 345 Campaign, which includes the Designated Driver Programme, and the Purple Ribbon Bus service, a free bus service on New Year’s Eve for all districts.

During the first week of Operation Winter Guardian the RCIPS’ annual crime prevention and road safety campaign there were at least 88 smashes reported to police.

Tis latest road death brings the death toll on local roads for 2024 to 13 people, three of which have happened in December.