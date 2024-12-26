One man killed in early morning single vehicle smash
(CNS): The driver of a Subaru sedan was killed early on Boxing day morning following a crash on Shamrock Road near to the junction of Midway Close in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town. The collision happened around 2:20 this morning on 26 December when police and other emergency services responded to the report of a serious single-vehicle collision. The Subaru had been travelling eastbound when it left the road and smashed into a tree.
Three people inside the car were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance and another was taken in a private vehicle. One man was pronounced dead while the other three people remain in hospital being treated for what appear to be serious injuries.
Three people including a child were also injured in another serious crash, (image above) less than twelve hours earlier in a three-vehicle pile-up also on Shamrock Road, in the notoriously, dangerous stretch of road close to Beach Bay Road at about 5:50 on Christmas Day evening. However all three have since been discharged from hospital.
Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton expressed his continued concern about the situation on local roads and the amount of serious crashes happening on a daily basis.
“This morning we have woken up to the news of yet another life lost on our roads,” he said. “Instead of enjoying the rest of the festive season, a family is now dealing with the grief of this tragic loss. And this fatal collision follows another serious collision only hours before. In fact, over the past 48 hours our officers have observed and ticketed a number of drivers travelling at excessive speeds. We again implore all drivers: slow down, drive safely, and avoid turning the holiday season into a season of grief. Increased vehicle checkpoints and traffic enforcement continue through the new year, and if you are speeding, driving under the influence, or otherwise driving unsafely, you will be caught and prosecuted, or you may face an even worse outcome”
The RCIPS reminded motorists of the National Drug Council’s Arrive Alive 345 Campaign, which includes the Designated Driver Programme, and the Purple Ribbon Bus service, a free bus service on New Year’s Eve for all districts.
During the first week of Operation Winter Guardian the RCIPS’ annual crime prevention and road safety campaign there were at least 88 smashes reported to police.
Tis latest road death brings the death toll on local roads for 2024 to 13 people, three of which have happened in December.
Category: Local News
For everybody’s safety it is time to seriously consider not giving driving licenses to Jamaican nationals.
Nothing will happen as neither the CIG/RCIPS have the required intelligence to make meaningful change or enforce the existing laws.
“required intelligence” = JDF FKA RCIPS actually showing up and doing their job more than 4 weeks a year. They have to be the biggest set of foreign wage thieves on the entire island.
Increased police presence and check points are a start.
Wonder if speed bumps put on certain roads, lets says every quarter mile would be of any help in saving lives …. or would those inclined to drive drunk/speed just zoom over them like they were driving in Grand Theft Auto video game.
Lilys Lane only Brac has speed bumps after numerous complaints of speeding – the complaints stopped after the speed bumps were installed – any comment from Kurt Walton?
Circle of life Bobo. Slow down people.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends left to deal with this loss of life.
Also, my hopes and prayers are that any lunatic drivers only take their own lives and not the lives of innocent folks.
Something has happened in the Cayman Islands that has resulted in many people no longer being able to think clearly or function rationally. I don’t know what happened or exactly when it happened, but it is obvious that something or some event has negatively impacted on the mental health of many people within our islands.
So sad… again… and so unnecessary.
On an island where most speed limits or 25 mph to 40 mph.
And another bad one on ETH this afternoon.
Imagine the impacts on family, friends, co-workers of all those who have lost lives or been seriously injured.
We (everyone working together regardless of nationality) as a country need to work to improve this ASAP.
Another speeder. Got there on time. What is wrong with some people.
The wreckage indicates a high rate of speed upon impact. Speeding is endemic here and this tragedy should create a moment of reflection for us all, but sadly, those who need most to reflect on their driving habits simply do not care and will continue to be threats to safety for themselves and worst of all, innocent people.
I had someone overtake me yesterday as I headed east, passing by Everglo. A red Toyota Corolla, complete with grey smoke blowing out of it’s overworked engine. They overtook about 5 vehicles in one go, and had I not slowed down, they’d have collided with an oncoming vehicle (still in the 25/30 zone, I must add). This clown then got stuck behind other traffic and turned off in Breakers. Imagine risking your life and that of people around you to get to a yard in Breakers about 30 seconds sooner? this is the mentality we have in many of our road users. These crashes will not stop unless actual action is taken. Asking, praying, and hoping doesn’t work.
Tis the season to drive like knobheads, tra la la la la la la la la.
I was stuck in traffic for over an hour because of someone’s stupidity.
Two people are in hospital now because of someone else’s stupidity.
The lawmakers and law enforcement need to do better. All these minor smashes need to have the culprit prosecuted. Those involved in serious accidents due to their actions need to face punishments in keeping with the carnage they cause. Unfortunately for this young man, he found out the hard way what the potential riskscan be.
Kurt, what about the innocents whose lives are now continuously under threat by the abysmal driving standards now so prevalent? Standards that have been in constant deterioration for two decades, all under the watchful eye of robust law enforcers that cost us millions.
No automated ticketing
No speed cameras
Just old school and expensive policing creating the excuse that the cops cannot be everywhere at all times. That is the joy of technology. We actually could do most of it without needing yet more cops.
But no. You know better. Our society deteriorates and more people die.