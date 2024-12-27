Not the time for vote on cruise project, say activists

(CNS): CPR Cayman, the activists opposing the construction of cruise berthing facilities, have said there are still too many unresolved issues to support a national vote on the subject at the general election and have welcomed the members of the opposition who have said they’re not going to support the referendum bill when it comes to parliament in January. CPR believes the question is too vague, leaving voters without a clear understanding of what they are voting for or against.

Key information that would allow voters to make an informed decision such as the location, costs, environmental impacts, and logistical details are missing because there is no plan on the table. Government has also failed to present precise numbers that could justify the case for development of the project given that the actual number of Caymanians directly set to lose their jobs or business as a result of not constructing berthing facilities has not been revealed.

The CPR laso have concerns that there are still no referendum regulations that establish the rules governing campaigns, campaign financing, or ensuring a fair and transparent referendum process for either a people initiated referendum of a government initiated one.

Former premier, Wayne Panton, has said that he doesn’t believe that cruise lines will stop calling on Grand Cayman if we don’t build a pier. “I do not believe we should be considering it…and I do not buy the narrative that is being put out there,” as he pointed to claims that the cruise sector is going to have a slight bump up before it dwindles away to nothing. “I think that is non-sensical, illogical and completely untrue.”

He has also said that the minority government should not be trying to impose a referendum on any of the subjects as it no longer has a mandate and certainly not before the necessary research has been done on all three of the issues and presented to the people. Panton pointed out that all three subjects are considered contentious by some people.

The CPR activists also believe that as a minority government the UPM should not be forcing through the referendum given that they are only being supported in quorum for parliament by opposition members to ensure that all eligible voters have the time to register and make it on to the electoral roll so they can vote in April.

It is clear that if the election law had been amended to shorten the time it takes for people to register and checks to be made to make the quarterly roll the election would have been held earlier.

CPR pointed out that this together with the various issues relating to the campaign and the question now is not the time for a vote on such an important national issue.

“The Government’s urgency in pushing this referendum is ill-timed and unwarranted, given the lack of any immediate justification for revisiting the issue of cruise berthing facilities,” CPR stated in a release. “The current instability of the minority Government, who were a given a mandate to continue to the April 2025 general election on the basis that they would not pursue any contentious legislation or policies such as this, only compounds these issues, making it clear that this is not the right time to pursue such a divisive and poorly prepared referendum.”

The activists welcome the position taken by most of the opposition members who are refusing to support

the minority Government’s push for a referendum.

“We call on all the all members of the Government to focus on rebuilding trust and ensuring transparency before asking the people to make decisions on matters of national significance,” CPR stated.