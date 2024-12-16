North Side man due in court over loaded gun

(CNS): Police have charged a 30-year-old unnamed man from North Side after he was arrested on Friday 13 December at the Dolphin’s Plaza on Eastern Avenue when police found a loaded gun and what was suspected to be cocaine was connected to him after a stop and search. At around 3:30AM the Firearm Response Unit was on patrol when they noticed the man behaving suspiciously.

The loaded gun was found nearby along with the drugs which were seized by police.

The man has been charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, Ammunition and Cocaine and was due to appear in court Monday. Police have also bailed a second man (28) from Bodden Town, who was also present at the location and who was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.