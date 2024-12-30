More ganja arrests made on Seven Mile Beach

RCIPS officers patrol Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Police arrested a 19 year old man from East end and a 20 year old woman from Bodden Town on Boxing Day afternoon for various drug offences after officers on foot patrol along the north end of Seven Mile Public Beach detected a strong scent of ganja coming from a group of individuals. Police said searches were conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and an undisclosed quantity of ganja were recovered from the couple.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after officers found a knife on his person however there was no indication of any violence having taken place. More ganja however was also found by officers in the car of on of those arrested along with drug related paraphernalia. The two people have since been granted bail as investigations continue.