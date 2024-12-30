More ganja arrests made on Seven Mile Beach
(CNS): Police arrested a 19 year old man from East end and a 20 year old woman from Bodden Town on Boxing Day afternoon for various drug offences after officers on foot patrol along the north end of Seven Mile Public Beach detected a strong scent of ganja coming from a group of individuals. Police said searches were conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and an undisclosed quantity of ganja were recovered from the couple.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after officers found a knife on his person however there was no indication of any violence having taken place. More ganja however was also found by officers in the car of on of those arrested along with drug related paraphernalia. The two people have since been granted bail as investigations continue.
The RCIPS said it remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of public spaces and encourages anyone with information on illegal activities to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
Category: Local News
I went for an early walk this morning (31/12/2024) around the SMB public beach area while “vendors” were setting up for the cruise tourists. Next to one “stall” was the cardboard from about 5 cases of CayBrew. We asked the lady at the stall if they sold beer. She said “Yes, during the day”. Then I asked if she had a license and she shook her head. I figure that “stall” is not alone.
Unless the laws are enforced we will continue to descend into more illegal activities. This infringement was in open sight.
Elect and promote drug dealers, da wha ya get.
Fake Caymanian chimes in again.
When the initial complaints were received about the nefarious activities at the public it should have been nipped in the bud but alas nothing was done about situation those in control listen their Jamaican bosses who were slowly but surely asserting their influence and control over the public beach to what it is today and then they tried to expand this situation right down to the Governor beach. This terrible situation has now spread to Smith cove / Bacadere and to Spotts beach and to Bodden Town beach now right up to Rum Point & Starfish point where their drug & liquor and criminal activity has spread like a virus. No surprise Cayman when you import criminals into your island you get criminal activity and terrible outcomes a fact some here were well aware of and are doing absolutely nothing about either.
There is, there was, there will be the only one thing of value -The Seven Mile Beach. Or whatever is left of it. Absolutely nothing else matters.
I wonder where they’re from? Any ideas?
Police were there hourly thru the holidays.
Well then, this should make things easier when I visit next, thanks for the tip!!!
It has been said by many before. No vendors should be allowed to operate on Public Beaches! These sorts of incident have a habit of “snow balling”! What must visitors to our Island think.
Totally agree Mr. Cumber, but we seem to have surpassed being snowballed. I think we’re now 8-balled.
Imagine how many enforcement personnel we could afford if we collected all outstanding apron fees.
Cayman’s reputation is dropping into the trench and has been for the last 10-15 years+. I don’t recommend any of my visiting family to stray off property, rent a car, and walk on the beach after nightfall – – – all activities I did from 1984 – 2015. Cayman’s leadership is so out-classed, out-educated, out brain-celled. CIG has no clue how to lead this territory. But it all starts with who is elected as Ministers, and we can see the results of our superior informed electorate.
If you think the Public Beach is bad, just wait and see how Scranton Park turns out. Kenny’s Crown Jewel.
At least it will be a place for them to keep to themselves and away from SMB.
When you elect a tourism minister with a ghetto mentality expect the tourism product to become ghetto.
Let me say it for the 100th time. Clear Public Beach! No vendors, no chairs, no huts, give it back to the people. Andre, you are my WB South MP and I support you but something drastic needs to be done to restore this space to the people and families of Cayman. I no longer take my family or visitors to Public Beach.
If possession of weed is legalized, without a locally sanctioned industry that meets both specific market demand and safety criteria, then what we are really voting for is the legalization of the smuggling economy, guns, ammo, violent killers, and associated money laundering, the third pillar of the Cayman Islands. In doing so, we give permission for the FATF, OECD and others to sanction the territory as criminalized. Everyone who lights up a spliff, or snorts a line, is a complicit participant in that world, and all the death and misery that comes with it.
Exactly!
As big as Florida is, their Police Association, citizens and families just VOTED NO, on Ganja Decriminalization!
Weed Kills Brains.
Ask Elton John
Which of your family members sell locally?
So you’re implying that since we legalized alcohol, it has been impossible to source legal, traceable and taxed product both internationally and produced locally in businesses such as a brewery?
Every time the topic comes up you cry about legitimizing the jamaican ganja boats and that’s exactly the opposite that will happen. I’ll no longer buy jamaican herb if I can buy a vape from reflections I otherwise would get from my doctor.
It’s medically prescribed and you can’t overdose on it. Come off the 1960s reefer madness propaganda please.
well done Kenny
Just back from a week holiday where I spent a lot of time on public beach. I never saw more police officers on the beach in all my travels. Police were also seen many times on the roadway.
Assume your holiday was not in Grand Cayman
Behave.