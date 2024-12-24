Minority CIG publishes contentious referendum bill

Kenneth Bryan at pro-port demo in October 2024 (Photo credit: Advancement of Cruise Tourism)

(CNS): The UPM were looking for a Christmas miracle on Monday evening when the government published the referendum bill in the Gazette. The legislation sets out three questions that would, if the legislation passes, be put to voters on General Election Day, which is set for 30 April. However, the chance of the bill passing is slim as the PPM and independent members of the opposition have all raised concerns that the minority UPM government should not be attempting to pass last-minute controversial bills.

The opposition has offered its support only to keep the business of government functioning until the election.

The bill proposes asking voters whether or not they support the concept of cruise berthing facilities, the provision of a national lottery and the decriminalisation of consumption and possession of an undefined quantity of ganja.

The bill has been spearheaded by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who has made it clear he is determined to push the legislation through and challenge the PPM opposition to support it, given that they have supported building cruise berthing facilities almost since the party was founded and had backed the government motion that paved the way for the bill.

The government clearly intends to put the bills to the vote when parliament meets in January, even though most opposition MPs have said they will not support the bill at this time. While the various opposition factions differ over why they are choosing not to support the bill, they share common ground in the belief that this bill should not be passed so close to the election and without an education and awareness campaign, especially regarding the cruise port question.

The bill has no provision relating to campaign financing. Given that the government, with all its financial resources, intends to promote a ‘yes’ vote on cruise berthing, campaigners for the ‘no’ vote, who oppose the idea of building a dock and have concerns about asking the people such a vague question, have noted the inequity.

The Cruise Port Referendum campaign, the main activist group opposing it, will have to find their own cash to oppose the port, creating a very uneven playing field for such a critically important proposal.

The four MPs who recently resigned from the UPM, Andre Ebanks, Kathy-Ebanks-Wilks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden, as well as former premier Wayne Panton, have all joined forces to run as a team in next year’s election. They explained their opposition to the government’s attempt to pass the controversial bill.

“We are all deeply concerned about the minority government attempting to advance and finalise significant and controversial matters that require parliamentary approval,” they told CNS. “These highlight key reasons why four of us chose to resign. The transactions and bills currently under consideration were being contemplated prior to four of us resigning and we did not wish to be associated with or advocate for them.”

The five MPs oppose the referendum bill, the MOU with Dart, and the proposed amendments to the National Conservation Act — another very contentious piece of legislation that the UPM wants to ram through before parliament is prorogued.

While that bill has not yet been published, it’s understood to have been drafted and is due to be published in the coming days while voters are distracted by the Christmas Holidays and spending time with loved ones.

“Despite its diminished numbers, the minority government appears determined to proceed with these matters before the end of its term, for reasons that remain unclear,” they added. “Such important decisions should be handled by a new government with a clear electoral majority. It would be more appropriate for the current minority government to focus solely on day-to-day operations until the April 2025 election.”

Panton also told CNS that some people would consider the bill’s other questions contentious, and a minority government, whose ability to govern could be stripped away at any time, should not be able to dictate what issues get dealt with.

He said that unless they can get at least three opposition MPs to support them, “they are going to have, in theory, embarrassing defeats”, as he pointed to the unified position that he believes the opposition is taking.

It is understood that Chris Saunders, the independent opposition member for Bodden Town West, will also oppose the referendum bill for similar reasons and believes the government should not be trying to cut significant deals or pass important legislation as they no longer have a mandate.

Meanwhile, the PPM has stated on several occasions that while they support the principle of a cruise pier, this is not the time to put the vote to the country, given that the government has not yet begun the promised education campaign.

“With the government losing its majority and former members, including ex-Premier Panton, now firmly opposing the referendum bills, these have become controversial and should not be introduced,” a spokesperson for the PPM told CNS.

“The situation has been worsened by the government’s delay in publishing the referendum bills until the very last minute and its failure to initiate the promised and necessary education campaign. The situation has been worsened by the government’s delay in publishing the referendum bill at the very last minute and its failure to initiate the promised and necessary education campaign.”

Without the five seated PPM members or the other six independent MPs willing to back the bill for the national poll, the bill will likely fail.

Nevertheless, CPR hopes that, despite the festive distractions, people will still lobby their MPs against the legislation.

CNS has contacted Saunders since the referendum bill was published to enquire about his views on the bill, and we are awaiting a response.