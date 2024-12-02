McAlpine wins latest CI$4.4M Scranton Park contract
(CNS): The tourism ministry has signed a deal with McAlpine Ltd for Phase 2 of the Scranton, aka Central Park, project spearheaded by Kenneth Bryan, the tourism minister in his George Town Central constituency. The contract is worth $4.4million and will include the construction of a single-story community center, a multi-sport court, fencing, seating, equipment, court lines and markings, a bathroom block, plant works, roads, parking, sidewalks, pathways and lighting.
The publicly funded project is not part of the tourism minister’s portfolio as it is aimed at local residents and not visitors. But as a result of a political decision the project was placed under Bryan’s ministry rather than the ministry responsible for public infrastructure. However the public works department has played a key role in getting the project off the ground.
This is the second contract that McAlpine has secured on this project after it also won the $2.3million contract in phase one to do the ground works and landscaping.
Overall, what has been touted as a central green space for residents and workers in the capital is expected to cost many more millions with over $2.1 million so far on land and approximately $8million to date on contracts for the work on the park and the buildings.
Category: Local News
People going to sleep with less than, cost of living is through the roof, retirees have to give essentials just to make ends meet with some worrying how to pay the next power bill. With this happening, how can this be good for caymanians?
I might be outdated but is Ian Pairidieu still Chairman of the Central Planning Authority and Managing Director of McAlpine?
better use of all this money and the land/space would have been a parking garage for town but alas… lol
I’m shocked. Shocked I tell you. Thanks for nothing Canada.
We shouldn’t need the Auditor General or PAC to tell us the work deliverables don’t match the invoice on this one. The ACC doesn’t need to wait until the cheques are cashed to start investigating now. So much of our money.
Why all the negativity? A park that includes sports fields and green space has to be a good use of public funds. Better that than more consulting projects or duty waivers.
Because it will never be used for its intended use!
What a waste of public funds.
Bruan has set the expectations for every district that a park should cost $10m for a handful of residents that will be abused worse than the dart park in south sound
No one wants this! It will end up another hang out for druggies. there is zero parking in GT so how do we get there?
Walk, ride a bike or scooter. Life can work without a car you know.
Another wasted $20,000,000 which could have been spent on affordable housing , or trade schools .
Tearing down the asbestos-lined Glass House and using the land for something useful.
Nice sentiment, Cayman Math… Please quote accurate estimates instead of false inflated figures; you diminish your comments by blatant false data.
When was it signed? Less than six months before a general election? Could never be.
Is he on crack?
bad idea to be overseen by incompetent cig civil servants.
what could possibly go wrong???