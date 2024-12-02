McAlpine wins latest CI$4.4M Scranton Park contract

Scranton Park wishing well

(CNS): The tourism ministry has signed a deal with McAlpine Ltd for Phase 2 of the Scranton, aka Central Park, project spearheaded by Kenneth Bryan, the tourism minister in his George Town Central constituency. The contract is worth $4.4million and will include the construction of a single-story community center, a multi-sport court, fencing, seating, equipment, court lines and markings, a bathroom block, plant works, roads, parking, sidewalks, pathways and lighting.

The publicly funded project is not part of the tourism minister’s portfolio as it is aimed at local residents and not visitors. But as a result of a political decision the project was placed under Bryan’s ministry rather than the ministry responsible for public infrastructure. However the public works department has played a key role in getting the project off the ground.

This is the second contract that McAlpine has secured on this project after it also won the $2.3million contract in phase one to do the ground works and landscaping.

Overall, what has been touted as a central green space for residents and workers in the capital is expected to cost many more millions with over $2.1 million so far on land and approximately $8million to date on contracts for the work on the park and the buildings.