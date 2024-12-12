Man charged with raping woman in parked car

(CNS): Police have charged a 31-year-old man from George Town with rape. The man appeared in court today and was remanded in custody. The charges stem from a report of a sexual assault that took place around midnight, Tuesday, in a parked car at Seven Mile Shops plaza on the West Bay Road, north of Snooze Lane.

The man, who was known to the woman was said to have raped her in his vehicle. Police attended the scene and arrested the man who is expected back in court tomorrow.