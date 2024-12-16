Man arrives at hospital with multiple chop wounds
(CNS): police have opened an investigation into how a man who arrived at the hospital in George Town on Saturday evening at about 6:10 sustained multiple serious wounds to his body. The man had several severe lacerations and his last known location was believed to be a restaurant off Eastern Avenue in George Town. The man continues to be treated for what appears to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone who could have witnessed what happened or has any other information regarding what took place to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the CaymanCrimeStoppers website.
Category: Local News
