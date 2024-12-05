Mailer: It’s “blindingly obvious” NCA not stalling development

NCC Chair Stuart Mailer

(CNS): Stuart Mailer, the chair of the National Conservation Council hit back at the false narrative being peddled by developers and politicians about the conservation act slowing down economic development when he opened the council’s general meeting, Wednesday. He said the rate and scale of physical development taking place in the country was “blindingly obvious” and the conservation act doesn’t need to be amended and certainly not without full public consultation as the facts do not support the claims being made.

In a statement reviewing the councils work over the last year he said the department of environment handled 663 planning proposals and projects so far in 2024. In October alone, on behalf of the council, the department of environment processed 84 planning applications all within the time line and only a few required consultation with the applicants to clarify questions.

“Unfortunately, there is still a narrative being pushed by some that provisions in the NCA are slowing down economic development and causing an imbalance between conservation and development,” the chair said. “Those who promote this narrative have concluded erroneously from our perspective that

amendments to the NCA which seek to redress this perceived imbalance are urgently required. However, as the Council has repeatedly pointed out, the facts simply do not support this narrative.”

In October just one application was recommended for refusal because it didn’t meet coastal set backs, was adjacent to a marine protected area and on a turtle nesting beach. Given the impact climate change is having on the shoreline sufficient setbacks are now the most fundamental rule if the country’s continued development is to meet the government’s stated aims of sustainability. Another three applications were over Crown property and required a Coastal Works Permit not planning permission. All the rest were simply given advice and suggested conditions of approval only four of which were directed demonstrating that the law and following the process is not curbing development.

Also it is the planning department that has made a decision to submit all applications to review under the law even though the Central Planning Authority has been given the Council’s Guidance Notes to identify which applications would likely cause adverse environmental effects. By following the guide the could reduce the unnecessary delay for their clients and increase the fairness and consistency between

applications.

But instead the council pointed out that the more than decade long false narrative is focused on blaming the council, the DoE and above all the law for perceived delays.

“The false narrative that the National Conservation Council and the National Conservation Act would somehow restrict development was a prevalent feature of long-standing objections to the NCA raised by certain vested interests before it was passed into law,” Mailer said. “Unfortunately, those objections have

been kept alive throughout the now almost 11 years of the NCA’s implementation, along with continued scaremongering that having protected species present on one’s land will somehow result in automatic refusal of all development. As we have seen, even if there is an endangered iguana on the land, permission can still be, and has been, issued for its development.”

Mailer made it clear that the law and the council exist to promote informed decision-making and sustainable development that requires environmental concerns to be considered by decision-makers, just as they would be expected to consider social and economic issues. The approach expects all parties to participate in a process of informed decision-making. Before engaging in major private or public sector projects, decision-makers must actively seek to understand all the benefits as well as all the costs of each

proposal and they ought not to only rely on the anticipated benefits put forward by the proponents, Mailer explained.



He also hit out at the speculation that government wants to remove some of the scientists from the council when it was set up deliberately with technocrats as members so it is able to function more efficiently as expertise is provided by three government departments as well as by appointed Council members.

“It is our understanding that the proposed amendments to the NCA include removing the current requirement in the NCA for four of the eight Cabinet-appointed members of the NCC to have relevant scientific or technical expertise,” he said. “Our view is that such an amendment would place the Council in an untenable position with respect to being able to carry out its duties and fulfil its legal mandate to promote nature conservation in Cayman; preserving native species and healthy natural habitats for the future benefit of all citizens of the Cayman Islands.”

The office of the auditor general has for years raised the issue with government about poor governance on authorities, boards, committees and councils because of a lack of genuine expertise. So when the NCC was structured to address that issue instead a confusion narrative has served to misunderstand the public about the power of the technocrats.

The tourism minister recently stated incorrectly that the council is chaired by the director of the DoE which is simply not true. It is also hard to understand how elected officials can be so ill-informed given they are so opposed to the law and the council and despite the council’s meetings having been open to the public and publicly broadcast for the last decade.

Mailer who is the chair of the council was appointed by Cabinet which included the very minister who made the false public comment. No Civil Servant has ever functioned as Chair. Even if the Cabinet wished to remove the civil service members it could do so under section 3(8) of the Act without the need to amend it.

Mailer said doing such a thing however, would be very unfortunate. Separating the various technical

agencies involved in the council would introduce consultative delays and bureaucracy which the

Council was deliberately crafted to avoid and which is the excuse currently being toted to gut the law.

“It’s this council’s strong belief that no amendments to the National Conservation Act are needed or warranted at this time as the relevant provisions of the Act simply ensure that all government entities function in a manner which is designed to promote the long-term sustainability of our natural environment and resources, while making decisions in relation to national development

projects and plans,” Mailer said. “However, should the government decide to move forward

with the amendment Bill, the Council strongly recommends that every effort is made to ensure that robust public consultation takes place on the proposed amendment.”

