Mac faces first challenger as Hunter declares for WBW

(CNS): Julie Hunter, has officially announced her intention to run for elected office next year. One of the first people outside of parliament to declare her candidacy the well-known West Bay community leader will be running against McKeeva Bush in West Bay West. Hunter who was born and raised in Northwest Point will be hoping to unseat the veteran politician she once supported. But Hunter no long believes Bush is the right man for the job and has said she hopes to address the challenges of unplanned growth to preserve the Cayman Islands’ unique identity and quality of life.

Hunter who said beyond her experience and decades of community leadership, her “guiding light is my unwavering faith in God.” But with the Cayman Islands facing a catalog of earthly troubles Hunter said that she has shared the challenges of the community and heard the cries of our young people.

“We are at a crossroads. If we do not act now, I fear it will be too late. I am ready to dedicate my skills, faith, and lifelong service to leading our islands toward a brighter future,” she said adding that she is not running to be a career politician, but to enact meaningful change that reflects the values and wishes of the Caymanian people.

However, as we have recently seen nothing gets enacted without the collective support of others and running as an independent candidate could now be more of a hinderance that a help. The voting public learned a new lesson on the pros and cons of party politics during this current administration. Hunter has not said if she plans to join any other people on a platform with a shared agenda.

While rumours abound at present over who is running with who and where very few candidates have official declared outside of the existing members of parliament. However, its long been rumoured that Dan Scott is pulling together a new group though he has not yet formally declared. Local Olymian and champion cyclist Craig Merren is also understood to be running for David Wight’s seat in George Town West as the veteran member of the PPM is expected to stand down in 2025. The PPM is fielding a number of new faces as several existing MPs including Sir Alden McLaughlin are rumoured to be throwing in the political towel and stepping away from elected office.

For more information email info@votejuliehunter.com or call 916-2118. See her video presentation here.





