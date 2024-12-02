Mac faces first challenger as Hunter declares for WBW
(CNS): Julie Hunter, has officially announced her intention to run for elected office next year. One of the first people outside of parliament to declare her candidacy the well-known West Bay community leader will be running against McKeeva Bush in West Bay West. Hunter who was born and raised in Northwest Point will be hoping to unseat the veteran politician she once supported. But Hunter no long believes Bush is the right man for the job and has said she hopes to address the challenges of unplanned growth to preserve the Cayman Islands’ unique identity and quality of life.
Hunter who said beyond her experience and decades of community leadership, her “guiding light is my unwavering faith in God.” But with the Cayman Islands facing a catalog of earthly troubles Hunter said that she has shared the challenges of the community and heard the cries of our young people.
“We are at a crossroads. If we do not act now, I fear it will be too late. I am ready to dedicate my skills, faith, and lifelong service to leading our islands toward a brighter future,” she said adding that she is not running to be a career politician, but to enact meaningful change that reflects the values and wishes of the Caymanian people.
However, as we have recently seen nothing gets enacted without the collective support of others and running as an independent candidate could now be more of a hinderance that a help. The voting public learned a new lesson on the pros and cons of party politics during this current administration. Hunter has not said if she plans to join any other people on a platform with a shared agenda.
While rumours abound at present over who is running with who and where very few candidates have official declared outside of the existing members of parliament. However, its long been rumoured that Dan Scott is pulling together a new group though he has not yet formally declared. Local Olymian and champion cyclist Craig Merren is also understood to be running for David Wight’s seat in George Town West as the veteran member of the PPM is expected to stand down in 2025. The PPM is fielding a number of new faces as several existing MPs including Sir Alden McLaughlin are rumoured to be throwing in the political towel and stepping away from elected office.
For more information email info@votejuliehunter.com or call 916-2118. See her video presentation here.
Category: Local News
This is welcome news. Now we need 3 more well qualified persons to run against quitters Andre, Kathy and bewildered Bernie.
West Bay deserves the best.
remember ABB. anyone but Bernie
big MAC here is a great opportunity for you, backout of the race and endorse julie hunter. you will be remembered as a chchchiiivolalrouse grandfather MP. WHAT A LEGACY OLE BOY1
All she will do is split the Anti Mac vote if another wannabe joins the race.
Hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think “Unwavering faith in God” is going to be enough to unseat the Devil .
Thank you God. Not a moment too late. I guess that’s the way You roll.
As we speak the Christmas Checks are rolling off from the political pimps and Madam’s looking to buying their favorite political scumbags and stooges.
No worries the Turkey & Ham Christmas Express 4 hardcore supporters and Cornish hen leftovers for lukewarm supporters and PIPs from his Secret donor & her buffoon will crush Mrs Hunters Candidacy and kill her campaign off by January 25th 2025 . BDiddy bad boy 4 life She ain’t going nowhere! Ain’t that so J&T influencers Ltd
It’s refreshing for West Bayers to have an alternative. However, as she states that she was a former supporter of Big Mac, I immediately have some doubts about her judgment.
This will be most interesting race Hunter versus Big Mack McKeeva. Is it time for change or does the honorable Daddy Mack still have more heart to stimulate the community? young ambitious vs the veteran fox like Kobe vs Jordan. West Bay me yard ackee rundown new refrigerators bobo see you see bills too high prime time vote
She’s a Mac supporter who is running against her Don…..
What are her credentials? Having a “guiding light and unwavering faith in God” doesn’t qualify you and isn’t enough to take this country forward and out of the downward spiral we are facing.
She can’t pray and let the good Lord show her the way FFS.