High street banks expected to cut interest rates

Butterfield Bank, George Town

(CNS): Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is the first of Cayman’s high street retail banks to announce an interest rate cut following the reduction in the US Federal Funds Rate yesterday by a quarter point. Butterfield said it will cut its Prime Rate for US and CI dollar lending for residential mortgages, consumer loans and corporate loans by 0.25% to 7.50% effective 20 December 20, 2024. While Butterfield is the first to publicly announce the cut the other banks are expected to follow suit.

The US rate cut triggered a share price slump after the third interest rate cut in a row due to projections of a slower pace of cuts next year. Reports indicate that the number of jobs being created is greater than expected but rises have continued. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned the situation would likely result in fewer rate cuts than expected next year.

“We are in a new phase of the process,” he said at a press conference. “From this point forward, it’s appropriate to move cautiously and look for progress on inflation.”