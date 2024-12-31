Hew commits to ‘action’ not ’empty promises’ if PPM elected
(CNS): In his New Year’s message to the country, opposition leader Joey Hew is confident that the country will “elect a strong, stable, and united PPM team for government.” With nomination day, the official start of the election campaign, just two months away Hew has promised the country action and not empty promises. He said the Progressives will be ready to hit the ground running with a programme for government that responds to the issues that he said Caymanians say are the most important to them.
Hew has committed to reversing the decline in living standards, to make housing and healthcare
more affordable, to tackle the out-of-control immigration, to reduce crime, to protect the environment to start the long process of protecting Cayman from the impacts of climate change.
“Progress is about action—not empty promises. It is about delivering real results, tackling our challenges head-on, and creating a future where every Caymanian can thrive,” Hew said adding that the PPM was not just presenting a political agenda for the upcoming election but a “roadmap for a better Cayman—a Cayman that works for everyone.”
Avoiding talking about specific issues and policies such as where the PPM stands on the idea of cruise berthing facilities what to do about the dump, amendments to the conservation law, or where the party it stands on the recent announcements about more deals with Dart, Hew did say that key issues such as affordable housing, access to healthcare access and addressing crime, have been met with “delays, indecision, and ineffective solutions for too long.’
Most of the problems that Cayman is currently wrestling with have not appeared over the last 40 months, however, and over the last 20 years the Progressives have dominated government. The PPM’s battle for the hearts and minds of voters this time around will be is what they have to offer which the people have already seen is better than the alternatives that emerge given that the current administration has put the nail in the coffin for the idea that independents are able to form a government that can work.
See Hew’s full address below:
Please tell us what qualifies Joey Hew to run our country?
If I wanted the JLP to govern I would move to Jamaica.
Hew is the Cayman version of JLP which is not good for this country.
Please take your cruise pier and shove it where the sun don’t shine… Sideways!!
Empty words & empty promises.
No Slow-Joe.
The only solution for Cayman is major Constitution Change and reorg government.
Like Reduce the MPs to 2 per district.
Enforce RollOver for Civil Servants Hoovers asap.
Reduce the Civil Service size – the redundancies in HR and Accounts alone would save millions yearly.
Cap the Salaries and benefits of MPs.
Contract local Civil servants vs lifetime cubicles with Ltd performance.
Control wheeling n dealing by civil servants eg breaking apart government contracts to skirt the bids process.
Let government office workers use Flex Time to ease traffic.
Put major issues to referendum each year. eg all projects costing over 1million dollars.
Isn’t he Jamaican?
Dart’s Action Man, ROFLMAO! Hew comical.
The only thing you can be assured of if the ppm gets in, is more duty concessions for rich forgiven developers that like to buy him lunch.
PPM promise to do all the things they promised to do last time and couldn’t be bothered doing.
He sounds like Trump…he might have a “concept of a plan”. What a joke.
Joey is a nice enough person but I would never want him to be Premier.
The PPM have done more than anyone else in the past 15-20 years to obfuscate and disengage people from politics and political causes in Cayman.
They refused to implement the District Advisory councils despite being the ones who drafted the 2009 Constitution which requires them – they would be a direct way for constituents to raise issues within their districts (other than moaning on local radio shows or sending messages to certain disreputable media personalities)
They actively opposed the few bits of direct individual involvement in politics that have occurred recently such as the effort for the Cruise Port Referendum – spending tens of thousands of dollars scaremongering with their campaign of media bombardment in opposition to the idea of even having a vote.
The PPM refused to hold Mckeeva accountable to basic democratic and ethical norms during their ‘Unity Government’ from 2017 to 2021 despite public pressure and protests after his multiple ‘incidents’ because it would have endangered their governing coalition
They have fundamentally failed to reform our election system to ensure that voters are given as much leeway as possible to be involved in the process – it is ridiculous that you have to register half a year in advance to take part in a vote in a country where the voting pool is less than 30,000 people total. The entire system is designed to be as unintuitive and time consuming as possible as we can see with the upcoming referendum where voters have no time to register even if they tried on the day of the announcement.
They thrive on a political system which allows them to obfuscate the donors and sources of the hundreds of thousands of dollars they blow every election cycle – despite their massive failure rate of new candidates then submit to the Elections Office en masse “party totals” for the campaign which are impossible for anyone to review or challenge. Elected officials and parties only have to account for money that is given to them directly in the runup to an election, or during it – there are YEARS of gaps where money can be handed to them and held by the party and no one says a peep.
Their organisation is not a functioning party with engaged members and active processes its insular social club where prospective candidates are picked in advance from the people who donate funds to the party or otherwise be committed to the party line for years and be willing to be a voiceless empty suit in parliament who nods along to whatever the leader of the day says
They regularly draft candidates based on them being long time political assistants or donors that don’t even live in the constituencies they stand in because the only thing they care about is someone who will do what they are told.
Despite their claims about their competence of their party and the need for a party to form a strong government, they have failed at every turn to get an elected majority in 2013, 2017 and 2021. The only time they have ever had an elected majority was once almost 20 years ago in 2005 and they used it to push some of the most disastrous policies and projects this country has ever seen – while failing to prepare Cayman for the decades to come.
They can talk as much as they want about their internal processes or conferences, they much like their preferred style of governing is done mostly behind closed doors in back rooms with insiders with smalls charades made public because they think they are above the involvement of regular people.
They can scream “For love of Country”, “Service over Self” or whatever other nonsense they want come the next election, that party is rotten to its core, and I hope and pray they are never again trusted to be even a room away from where decisions are made.
Very well written. Thank you.
Mr. Hew is not qualified to be the Premier. The Cayman Islands needs an educated, professional grade and experienced leader with a proven track record of success outside of the political arena. These core competencies he does not possess. We need a person that understands what makes the Cayman Islands successful and will continue to make pertinent decisions for the country thrive for all not just a select few friends, family members, rotarians and others that will provide a slice of the pie.
I have seen how Mr. Hew operates with his circle of friends or business partners that all benefit from the schemes. At this rate, we will end up like the Turks & Caicos islands or BVI given the unscrupulous behaviour that has gone on in the past and will only get worse if characters like Mr. Hew were to ever assume power.
If given the choice between Mr. Hew, Sir Alden McLaughlin, Dan Scott, Wayne Panton and Mr. Andre Ebanks as a future Premier it is obvious to many that Mr. Hew is not in the same class or character. The choice for the masses would be simple and thankfully it would not be Mr. Hew.
Or should it be anyone ANYTHING to do with the PPM. They have caused untold harm to Caymanians and the prospects for our future. What may have started as mistakes became deliberate. They refused the obvious fixes and stood by dumb as our society has spiralled. They were elected on a platform of integrity – and tipped the entire country into a morass of greed and insider dealing. Damn them.
He is proof that too many unethical and uneducated people are easily elected to politics in Cayman. I went to high school with him. How he became a leader in Cayman is a sick joke. It says our standard are too low!
A stunning return to form for the PPM
Alden was made leader a few years after the smashing success he led the country into: 60-million-dollar schools that actually ended up costing around 200 million.
Roy was never going to be Premier, a blind man could see that, and Alden only stepped down in the first place because he was term limited by the constitution, so they basically just made Roy the figurehead because Alden had no interest in exerting himself while in the opposition and just wanted to relax as a backbencher.
and here comes Joseph Hew – the man who as Minister of Infrastructure and Planning from 2017-2021 shares a good chunk of the blame for massive infrastructure failures like trying to force the Cruise port deal through along with Moses Kirkonnell, and the disastrous dump deal along with Dwayne Seymour – and who could forget the East West Arterial project where he basically spent the entire term in office spinning his wheels in the mud.
A stunning display of precisely the issue that haunts Cayman these clowns are constantly failing upwards in politics, whether its Alden or Mckeeva or Joseph Hew, they have no plan, have no credibility and have horrible track records and still because our democratic system is so infantile they are promoted well beyond their station – its all about waiting your turn and being a yes-man for enough years to get a turn at the top. This man works for wealthy special interests that control everything he says and does that much we can all see.
Now they are going to run candidates in as many constituencies as they can get people to run in because their ‘alliance’ from last election went nowhere fast because people had virtually no interest in electing ‘independents’ who had already pre-committed to work with the PPM and God help us all if they manage to convince a few independents to get them up to 10 seats
A few points to remember Cayman:
-Despite what the PPM says about independent MPs incompetence they have not gotten an outright majority since 2005 (in 2013 and 2017 they relied on MPs they did not run for their majorities)
-The PPM has struggled to win seats outside of George Town and the Sister Islands since 2017
-The PPM has only lost seats since their peak in 2013, and even after claiming ‘successes’ in government regularly loses members and collaborators in elections (Marco Archer and Osbourne Bodden in 2017, and Austin Harris and Alva Suckoo in 2021)
Joey may have put in his time waiting for the top job but the reality is that the vast majority of the voting population do not see him as a Premier that would act in the interests of Caymanians. Therefore the PPM is not electable with Joey as leader of anything particularly the Cayman Islands
🙄🙄🙄 why would it be any different this time around if PPM are elected… same old, same old
I am hanging my hopes on a strong PPM Government. The current mess we are in was masterminded by Wayne Panton who refused to work with the PPM unless they made him Premier, and instead embraced the jokers we have had to contend with. His deal “loan” with Sabrina proves how desperately he tried to cling to power. He put personal pride and ambition before what was best for the country. He took the sustainability ministry and failed miserably to even provide a solution for the dump. Time to retire Wayne!
At least he tried to unravel the god-awful mess the PPM created. It’s an easy call to hang it on the last horse.
No missa hew we don’t truss you.
What they need to know is why the ppm signed contracts after losing last election and before leaving office, also why the the Regen proyectwas held up by your good selves and why we don’t have a transportation system and why developers concessions and paybacks were not measured or where are the records? All a these were in your term weren’t they?
If y’all can explain the why and how’s and because of these above then the people surely will understand the politricks games y’all play
F you Joey. I’ve known you since high school and I can say without any reservation that you’ve done nothing for your country and you are a shame to us all. I wish CNS had a middle finger emoji.
The ReGen deal was a disaster for Cayman negotiated by the PPM. The biggest cheerleader that consistently lied about this wonderful deal was joey hew. We cannot trust him or his party!
The Progressives might have a better chance if Richard Hew was running the party. Joey couldn’t get a job at cuc selling toilet paper or as a cashier much less leading the country as Premier.
PPM are done with this Hew clown as their leader
Joey Hew is an untrustworthy, uneducated, greedy duplicitous fop that works for dart, lund, wellon, Imparato, ncb and every developer that will guarantee him service contracts for his family businesses.
Look at his track record as minister of planning, he negotiated sweetheart deals and gave away hundreds of millions in concessions to developers and his political donors, friends and business colleagues. During an economic boom.
The ppm cannot attract quality candidates today with Hew as its leader because the country understands Joey Hew and the ppm cannot be trusted to properly manage the affairs of this country ever again.