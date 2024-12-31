Hew commits to ‘action’ not ’empty promises’ if PPM elected

Joey Hew makes pitch to nation.

(CNS): In his New Year’s message to the country, opposition leader Joey Hew is confident that the country will “elect a strong, stable, and united PPM team for government.” With nomination day, the official start of the election campaign, just two months away Hew has promised the country action and not empty promises. He said the Progressives will be ready to hit the ground running with a programme for government that responds to the issues that he said Caymanians say are the most important to them.

Hew has committed to reversing the decline in living standards, to make housing and healthcare

more affordable, to tackle the out-of-control immigration, to reduce crime, to protect the environment to start the long process of protecting Cayman from the impacts of climate change.

“Progress is about action—not empty promises. It is about delivering real results, tackling our challenges head-on, and creating a future where every Caymanian can thrive,” Hew said adding that the PPM was not just presenting a political agenda for the upcoming election but a “roadmap for a better Cayman—a Cayman that works for everyone.”

Avoiding talking about specific issues and policies such as where the PPM stands on the idea of cruise berthing facilities what to do about the dump, amendments to the conservation law, or where the party it stands on the recent announcements about more deals with Dart, Hew did say that key issues such as affordable housing, access to healthcare access and addressing crime, have been met with “delays, indecision, and ineffective solutions for too long.’

Most of the problems that Cayman is currently wrestling with have not appeared over the last 40 months, however, and over the last 20 years the Progressives have dominated government. The PPM’s battle for the hearts and minds of voters this time around will be is what they have to offer which the people have already seen is better than the alternatives that emerge given that the current administration has put the nail in the coffin for the idea that independents are able to form a government that can work.

See Hew’s full address below: