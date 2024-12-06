Governor issues writs triggering election proces

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen issued writs to 19 Returning Officers and 15 deputies who will help in larger districts, Thursday, triggering the start of the election process. The general election has been called for Wednesday 30 April and issuing writs to the Returning Officers responsible for overseeing and conducting the 2025 national poll signals the formal start of the election timeline. The writs are legal documents mandating officers to conduct elections in the 19 electoral districts in accordance with the Elections Act.

Each writ specifies key details, including the dates for nomination and polling, and provides comprehensive instructions to ensure the integrity and fairness of the election process.

Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Howell said the Returning Officers and their teams play a critical role. “The professionalism and dedication of our Returning Officers and Deputy Returning Officers are instrumental in upholding the principles of democracy,” he said. “We are confident in their ability to deliver an election process that reflects the highest standards of integrity and efficiency.”

Governor Owen commended the officers for taking on the responsibility.

“Their work begins today, as we prepare for our General Election on 30 April 2025, when Cayman’s voting public will elect our new Government,” she said.