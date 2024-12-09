Governor claims to be working against corruption

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen has said she is “committed to working every day…to ensure that our jurisdiction operates to the highest international standards.” Owen made the comment in a press release from the Anti-Corruption Commission as it marked the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, Monday. But the beleaguered commission continues to struggle with under funding and staffing issues and no explanation has ever been offered for the various staffing problems and human resource investigation that took place with the ACC in 2022.

The the officers that now form the small team of investigators, under the leadership of Richard Oliver continue to face criticism for their tendency to go after lower ranked government officials involved in low level bribes. They have seen only very limited prosecution success and many believe the team is failing to actually pursue those at the top of the government structure that are widely believed to be engaged in systemic corruption.

According to the release over the past year, the ACC’s work has resulted in the charging of 26 individuals and one arrest.

But most of these people are linked to the ‘$100 bung case’ involving one officer at the DVDL who is accused of taking bribes to steer vehicles through the inspection process with the rest of those charged being the ones handing over the $100 in exchange for a vehicle road-worthiness certificate. This case is currently winding its way through the courts and the first trials are expected to take place in May.

In the release the governor said that integrity and transparency are the pillars of a just society.

“It is important that we unite to maintain Cayman’s strong reputation in this area. The Anti-Corruption Commission helps us defend against corruption, build a future where honesty prevails, trust thrives, and every action reflects accountability. I am committed to

working every day through our Government and Parliament, our civil service and public bodies and our independent commissions and authorities to ensure that our jurisdiction operates to the highest international standards. This in turn gives confidence not only to our partners and investors, but to every man and woman living and thriving in our islands,” she said.

The ACC, meanwhile, said that corruption undermines trust, weakens institutions, and stifles opportunities for all, especially young people. This year’s theme theme, “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity” serves as a call to action for young people in the Cayman Islands and beyond to be champions of integrity, to speak out against injustice, and to actively participate in creating a transparent and accountable society, the commission stated. It also urged every member of the community—young and old alike—to play their part in ensuring fairness and justice prevail.

For more information about the commission and how to report suspicions of corruption visit www.anticorruptioncommission.ky, email info@anticorruptioncommission.ky or call (345) 244-3685.

T