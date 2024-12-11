Foster’s embarks on major clean-up after store fire
(CNS): Customers and staff were evacuated from the Foster’s supermarket at airport, Tuesday lunchtime after an electrical fire in one of the store’s chillers. While the small blaze was quickly extinguished and no one hurt the smoke has caused damage and food has been removed from the bakery, deli, meat, seafood and other counters impacted, as well as exposed plates and cutlery.
Shelves were also cleared and a dedicated team from Foster’s and Reliable Industries spent the night thoroughly cleaning, sanitizing and restocking the affected areas, officials from the supermarket have said. In a release about the fire a spokesperson for Foster’s said fresh meat, seafood and produce was being recut and prepared to replace the damaged products.
“Our commitment to this process reflects our promise to provide the highest standards of safety and quality, and these efforts underscore our dedication to delivering nothing less for our customers. We thank the Department of Environmental Health, the RCIPS, The Cayman Islands Fire Service, BrittHay Electric, Interior Solutions, and Cayman Climate Control for their support and guidance as we restore our store operations,” the official added.
Despite being a relatively minor fire, the spokesperson added that addressing the disruption it caused was “a significant undertaking”.
Category: Local News
tha place soon drop down..come on guys..david wouldnt have allowed such delapidation?
It’s coming down anyway when CIAA decides it’s ready so nobody in their right mind would invest any money in it.
that store is an over crowded death trap on most days….
cayman needs another major supermarket in the gt region asap
prepare for another hike in grocery prices to pay for their own incompetence.
produce being re-cut????…how re-assuring…..zzzzzzzzz
expect a lot of “smoked” food in the deli over the next few weeks🤣