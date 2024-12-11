Foster’s embarks on major clean-up after store fire

(CNS): Customers and staff were evacuated from the Foster’s supermarket at airport, Tuesday lunchtime after an electrical fire in one of the store’s chillers. While the small blaze was quickly extinguished and no one hurt the smoke has caused damage and food has been removed from the bakery, deli, meat, seafood and other counters impacted, as well as exposed plates and cutlery.

Shelves were also cleared and a dedicated team from Foster’s and Reliable Industries spent the night thoroughly cleaning, sanitizing and restocking the affected areas, officials from the supermarket have said. In a release about the fire a spokesperson for Foster’s said fresh meat, seafood and produce was being recut and prepared to replace the damaged products.

“Our commitment to this process reflects our promise to provide the highest standards of safety and quality, and these efforts underscore our dedication to delivering nothing less for our customers. We thank the Department of Environmental Health, the RCIPS, The Cayman Islands Fire Service, BrittHay Electric, Interior Solutions, and Cayman Climate Control for their support and guidance as we restore our store operations,” the official added.

Despite being a relatively minor fire, the spokesperson added that addressing the disruption it caused was “a significant undertaking”.