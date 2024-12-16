Fire under investigation at centre holding migrants

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) has opened an investigation into a fire at the Bodden Twon Civic Centre, where Cuban migrants are being housed, that ignited on Saturday night at about 8:30pm. No one was hurt as a result of the blaze but no details have been released about the level of damage or what caused the fire or if it was an accident or arson.

This is not the first time that there has been a fire at the civic centres holding migrants which are not designed as living accommodation. The last fire at the Bodden Town Centre was said to have been a small electrical fire in September.

CBC said that it had made alternative arrangements for the 16 people who were staying at the centre.