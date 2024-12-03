Drivers ‘smash’ record with 94 collisions in one week

Fatal crash on Shamrock Road, 1 July 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS is reporting a significant increase over the past month or so in road collisions with the average for the year of 66 crashes per week rising to a record breaking 94 per week over the last two weeks. Cayman sees serious collisions on a regular basis and nine people have lost their lives on local roads this year in six separate fatal crashes. But the majority of the smashes over the last few weeks were damage-only or minor collisions. Given the significant increase the police are, however, now asking people to help them tackle the terrible driving standards by submitting dash-cam footage.

Many of the growing number of crashes that have been reported can be attributed to offenses such as speeding, careless driving and DUI with some resulting in prosecution and fines. A significant number of these collisions have also resulted in drivers fleeing the scene of the accident, the RCIPS has said.

Around 70% of all collisions reported so far this year have taken place in George Town. Police said the West Bay Road, North Sound Road, Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Shamrock Road are some of the most notorious for collisions and speeding.

As the Christmas Season approaches the RCIPS is urging motorists not to drink and drive, but to have a plan to get home following any festivities. Drivers should reduce their speed, put down the mobile phones and give one hundred percent attention to driving.

As usual the police will be partnering with the National Drug Council and Compass Media for the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign to promote their seasonal road safety message. This means stressing the importance of making good decisions, and highlighting the severe community impact when motorists make poor driving decisions.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the police hope that as the holiday season progresses motorists and other road users will adapt better driving behaviour. “For the remainder of the year, our aim is to ensure that everyone remains unharmed and safe,” he said. “To this end, we ask that the public assist us by being our eyes and ears send us dash cam footage that captures poor driving behaviours, so that we may tailor our response to the occurrences on our road way.”

Members of the public who want to submit dash cam footage to the police may also assist in the prosecution of offenders by providing a statement and assisting with the traffic investigation. Footage can also be submitted anonymously to the RCIPS website.

The RCIPS would like to thank the members of our community who continue to ensure their safety and the safety of others by making good driving decisions and driving defensively. This means driving cautiously, following the rules of the road, and being aware of your surroundings so that you can identify and avoid dangerous road situations.

For more tips on safe driving, motorists are encouraged to visit https://www.rcips.ky/safe-driving-tips.