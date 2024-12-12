Driver dies in hospital 17 days after crash

Scene of crash from social media

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the man involved in a serious two vehicle collision at the junction of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road in George Town on 24 November, died in hospital yesterday, 11 December over two weeks after the crash took place. The victim was Caymanian Harry Swaby (47) who was admitted to the George Town hospital following the collision and had been undergoing treatment until his death.

It is not clear if Swaby was suffering from other health related issues that may have led to his death but police said the crash is being treated as a fatal collision as the investigation into what happened continues. This means Swaby will be counted as the 12th person to lose his life on local roads this year.

Police are calling for any witnesses who may have seen the crash to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.