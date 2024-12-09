Cuban migrants rescued from sinking boat by tanker

Cayman Islands Coast Guard

(CNS): Eight Cuban migrants were rescued by a tanker 18 nautical miles northeast of Grand Cayman last month, Customs and Border Control revealed in a press release, Monday. The men were said to be on a vessel that was sinking when they were spotted at around 1:45pm on 28 November and taken on board the passing tanker who reported the rescue to the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG).

According to a release from CBC the master of the Motor Tanker maintained compliance with international maritime laws, related obligations, and, while in full coordination and cooperation with the CICG and the Customs & Border Control Service (CBC), the migrants were transferred from the tanker and taken to the George Town Harbour, officials said.

CICG notified CBC and the men were turned over and they remain in CBC’s custody where they are being processed.

It is not clear why the information was not made public until today, some 12 days after the rescue.