Cuban migrant chooses to land as 9 others press on

(CNS): One Cuban migrant opted to end his dangerous journey in Grand Cayman, yesterday, when a boat carrying nine ten people came into local waters. The vessel was spotted off the coast of Pedro Castle on Grand Cayman, Wednesday, at about 1:30pm. The group were traveling west and a Cayman Islands Port Authority boat was the first to establish contact and initially monitored the situation at sea.

When the Cayman Islands Coast Guard arrived they maintained surveillance and took on board the man who no longer wanted to continue the journey.

The CICG transported him to shore and handed him over to Customs & Border Control (CBC) who transferred him to the CBC Detention Facility for processing. The CICG shadowed the migrant boat out to sea until the remaining group of nine were no longer visible.