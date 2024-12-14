Crooks blows his own world record out of water!

(CNS) UPDATED: Jordan Crooks (22) swam his way into the history books in Budapest, Saturday, when the Caymanian champion broke the world record in the men’s 50-metre freestyle heats at the World Aquatic Championships and then blew that record out of the water in the semi-finals just hours later. Crooks became the first person ever to clock under 20 seconds finishing in a mind boggling 19:90 crushing American, Caeleb Dressel’s 2020 time of 20:16 and his own incredible 20:08.

Crooks already bagged the bronze in the 100m freestyle on Thursday at the world meet and is now the fastest short course swimmer in the world and $50,000 richer with the astounding, double world record at one event.

With his eyes on the medal podium all other eyes will be on him in Sunday’s final when he swims between American Jake Alexy and Brazil’s Guilherme Santos who won gold and silver, respectively in the 100m Thursday.

Crooks became the first athlete from the Cayman Islands to win a world title in any sport when he bagged the 50 free title in Melbourne two years ago, but today’s results are nothing short of incredible for Crooks and the Cayman Islands.

  1. Anonymous says:
    14/12/2024 at 8:29 pm

    11:54. You represent all that is wrong in the world.

    There is no BUT after a world record. Shame on you.

    Cayman strong

  2. Anonymous says:
    14/12/2024 at 5:01 pm

    It’s Jack Alexy.

  3. Anonymous says:
    14/12/2024 at 4:36 pm

    Anon @ 11:54 Am give the young star his props
    and stop making silly comparisons , he has shattered a record previously held by a 9 time Olympic gold medalist of the US Caeleb dressel I’m sure that’s says much more about his achievements and ability than what you are spewing out .

  4. Orrie Merren 🙏🏻🇰🇾 says:
    14/12/2024 at 3:29 pm

    Well done, Mr. Crooks. We’re very proud of you. Keep up the stellar work.

  5. Anonymous says:
    14/12/2024 at 1:55 pm

    Well done son!

  6. Anonymous says:
    14/12/2024 at 11:54 am

    Excellent achievement. But note this is a short-course record in a 25 metre pool. 95% plus of elite international swimming competitions (including the Olympics) are done in a 50 metre pool, so it is not an oft contested race at the elite level in a 25 metre pool.

«