Crooks blows his own world record out of water!

(CNS) UPDATED: Jordan Crooks (22) swam his way into the history books in Budapest, Saturday, when the Caymanian champion broke the world record in the men’s 50-metre freestyle heats at the World Aquatic Championships and then blew that record out of the water in the semi-finals just hours later. Crooks became the first person ever to clock under 20 seconds finishing in a mind boggling 19:90 crushing American, Caeleb Dressel’s 2020 time of 20:16 and his own incredible 20:08.

Crooks already bagged the bronze in the 100m freestyle on Thursday at the world meet and is now the fastest short course swimmer in the world and $50,000 richer with the astounding, double world record at one event.

With his eyes on the medal podium all other eyes will be on him in Sunday’s final when he swims between American Jake Alexy and Brazil’s Guilherme Santos who won gold and silver, respectively in the 100m Thursday.

Crooks became the first athlete from the Cayman Islands to win a world title in any sport when he bagged the 50 free title in Melbourne two years ago, but today’s results are nothing short of incredible for Crooks and the Cayman Islands.

See Saturday morning’s heats and Crook’s first WR below

Video from World Aquatics