CPA spent almost $1M in losing battle with NCC

Clearing and road construction by Bon Crepe without permission

(CNS): A partial release in response to a freedom of information request relating to the Cayman Islands Government’s battle, through the Central Planning Authority, with its own conservation law and the National Conservation Council revealed that it has cost the public purse close to CI$1 million. The request for information didn’t result in a full response, but after six months, the CNS reader who made the FOI obtained the costs so far of the CPA’s failed legal battle.

The request also revealed that the government paid Blackstone Chambers in London £8,400 to redraft the National Conservation Act. However, the request for emails and correspondence relating to these two issues was refused.

The CIG stated that they were all either legally privileged or contained advice prepared for the Cabinet or a minister. The government also claims there are no meeting minutes or notes in existence relating to the re-drafting of the conservation law.

The anticipated controversial amendments to the NCA have still not been published. However, CNS has learned that the draft has been completed and is being prepared to be published and filed with parliament shortly, though its passage remains in question.

It is understood that neither the official opposition party, the PPM, nor the independent opposition members are willing to support the current minority UPM administration to do anything more over the coming months than keep the business of government ticking along until the election.

Meanwhile, the current government’s dislike of and complaints about the NCA have led to its support of the CPA’s doomed legal challenges to two directives made by the Department of Environment through the National Conservation Act.

One, which was related to planning permission given to a project on Boggy Sand Beach, would have allowed a developer to build a new sea wall and a two-storey cabana in the sea in a marine park. The other was related to clearance and road construction on land now designated as a protected area for blue iguanas.

The biggest single beneficiary of the nearly one million dollars spent fighting the NCC’s lawful directives was local firm Jackson Law, owned by Sammy Jackson, a political candidate in Red Bay at the last election who lost to former premier Alden McLaughlin. Jackson was paid CI$504,655 and Blackstone received around $348,000 for their work as the lead litigators.

Jackson has not yet announced whether or not he intends to be a candidate in 2025.