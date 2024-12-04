Cop acquitted of misconduct in ‘love-triangle’ case

Keren Watson leads a parade, February 2022 (RCIPS social media)

(CNS): Police Sergeant Keren Watson (44) wept in the dock with relief Tuesday, after a jury of three men and three women returned a not guilty verdict and Justice Cheryll Richards told her she was free to go. Watson was accused of misusing the police database by accessing unauthorized information about a married woman had also been in a relationship with Watson’s partner at the time.

The jury deliberated for over three and a half hours but were told they could return a majority rather than a unanimous verdict when it became clear they were deadlocked over one vote.

Watson had waited for her day in court for over four years and has been on suspension from the service for more than two years with the case derailing what was a very promising career in the RCIPS which she joined in 2007. During the trial the jury heard about her exemplary record and how this case had stalled her rise through the ranks as she had been identified as potential for promotion to inspector. She was described by other retired officers as well as lawyers as their go to person as compared to many other officers she was efficient and competent.

Defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene who represented the officer said it was the right verdict and that Watson should never have been prosecuted. But, the lawyer said Watson she had clearly ruffled some feathers with her level of efficiency and then had to endure what was a slapdash investigation as well as bullying and intimidation from those investigating her.

The crown had claimed that Watson had made unauthorised searches on the management system that led her to find her love rival’s number as well as details of domestic violence reports relating to her and her husband. But other evidence was presented to the court that revealed that Watson was authorized to search the database given her key role as the liaison between the police and the office of the DPP. She had denied being the person who had circulated rumours, through jealousy as suggested by the crown, based on the information she had deliberately sourced from the database.

CNS has contacted the RCIPS about the criticism railed at the investigation and whether or not Watson will be reinstated and we are awaiting a response.