Conservation NP opens shoreline community park

Melanie Carmichael

(CNS): The local conservation advocacy non-profit, Sustainable Cayman has opened the first of its own community shoreline parks in South Sound. It was officially opened on Tuesday evening with government officials joining members of the public and those who helped to create the space and plant the local flora and help re wild the area. The Pirate Cove Shoreline Park is a significant environmental restoration effort, blending local tradition with innovative conservation techniques to create a new coastal haven, the activists have said.

“We are thrilled to open Pirate Cove Shoreline Park, a testament to what we can achieve when community, government, and conservationists work together,” said Melanie Carmichael, a

spokesperson for the project. “This park is not just a space for recreation; it’s a beacon of our

dedication to preserving our beautiful shoreline and fostering community wellness.”

The park’s design and construction involved numerous local experts and organizations. Joanne

Mercille of Caribbean Blooms, the landscape consultant, played a crucial role in transforming the

initial vision into reality, supported by the Department of Environment, the Public Lands

Commission, and the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency. The project also benefited

from the generous support of the Pirate Cove Residents’ Association Ltd, which allowed the

restoration of crucial beach access.

The project was funded through the Darwin Plus Local grants scheme, which supported both the

shoreline mangrove initiative and the native plant installation, showcasing the UK government’s

commitment to supporting local conservation efforts.

Long-time youth ambassador Steff McDermott also introduced new pilot project during the event. McDerott explained that “Roots of Resilience,” is a Mangrove virtual reality experience supported by

Sustainable Cayman, highlighting innovative approaches to environmental education.

“Our ambassadors, like the mangrove seedlings we’ve nurtured, represent the future of

conservation,” added CArmicheal “Their dedication is crucial as we continue to advance our goals

of enhancing shoreline resiliency and employing nature-based solutions.”



Pirate Cove Shoreline Park is now open to the public, offering a sustainable space that protects

the coast. The public is encouraged to get involved by visiting, joining the park’s Facebook group and

posting photos of their visits.