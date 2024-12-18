Child and two adults injured in three car pile-up

(CNS): Just one day after the police launched their Christmas safety campaign they were on the scene of yet another major collision on Grand Cayman’s roads involving three vehicles that may have been caused by drivers racing each other. The crash took place on Bodden Town Road in the Midland Acres area at about 10:10 on Tuesday evening and involved a white Honda Civic, a white Mazda Verisa, and a blue Honda Accord.

Occupants of all three vehicles, including two women, a man and a child were taken to George Town Hospital. Police said they were all treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the drivers, a 29-year-old woman from George Town and a 40-year-old man from North Side, were arrested on suspicion of DUI. The third driver has since been discharged from the hospital. Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the Honda Civic was racing another vehicle when the collision occurred.

“Having only just commenced Operation Winter Guardian on Monday 16 December, this incident is disheartening to see,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow, who overseas the Eastern Districts and the Sister Islands. “An innocent child who was travelling in one of the vehicles is amongst those that received serious injuries due to the inconsiderate and reckless driving behavior of motorists.

“Early investigations suggest that speed and likely alcohol, combined with racing were factors that led to this collision. In other words, this incident was completely avoidable. Instead of looking forward to Christmas, this child now has to deal with the trauma both mental and physical of being a victim of a serious road collision,” the senior officer added.