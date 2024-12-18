Child and two adults injured in three car pile-up
(CNS): Just one day after the police launched their Christmas safety campaign they were on the scene of yet another major collision on Grand Cayman’s roads involving three vehicles that may have been caused by drivers racing each other. The crash took place on Bodden Town Road in the Midland Acres area at about 10:10 on Tuesday evening and involved a white Honda Civic, a white Mazda Verisa, and a blue Honda Accord.
Occupants of all three vehicles, including two women, a man and a child were taken to George Town Hospital. Police said they were all treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Two of the drivers, a 29-year-old woman from George Town and a 40-year-old man from North Side, were arrested on suspicion of DUI. The third driver has since been discharged from the hospital. Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the Honda Civic was racing another vehicle when the collision occurred.
“Having only just commenced Operation Winter Guardian on Monday 16 December, this incident is disheartening to see,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow, who overseas the Eastern Districts and the Sister Islands. “An innocent child who was travelling in one of the vehicles is amongst those that received serious injuries due to the inconsiderate and reckless driving behavior of motorists.
“Early investigations suggest that speed and likely alcohol, combined with racing were factors that led to this collision. In other words, this incident was completely avoidable. Instead of looking forward to Christmas, this child now has to deal with the trauma both mental and physical of being a victim of a serious road collision,” the senior officer added.
The collision is under investigation by the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station on 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CaymanCrimeStoppers.
Category: Local News
Simple enforcement. If we put even 75% of RCIPS on the roads all day and night, sitting, alert, not texting, watching and arresting offenders, it would make a significant difference. Turn off the blue lights. No need to alert offenders from miles away that you are there. Stupid idea.
Big surprise, the registration chips that most of us have on our windscreens don’t work. Don’t worry though, somebody made lots of money on it.
RCIPS always announces “ramping up” for the holidays. What a bunch of crap. This is your job all the time, every day, all day, all night all year long.
So many junker cars on the road. How are they able to keep on the road? I see them. All day long. Do you see them? I bet you do. Why doesn’t the RCIPS see them and pull them over and impound the cars if they aren’t legal? Prosecute the drivers/owners? Why? Why? Why is this so hard to do in our tiny population? We have WAAAAY more police officers per capita than anyplace else on the planet.
Be safe out there.
Guess they forgot to sign the pledge.
Why they got a child on the road at that hour???? People are so selfish it’s not even funny.
The carnage on our roads should shock no one thanks to years of lackadaisical enforcement.
Reckless driving with no regard for others safety is embedded in the culture.
Pandora’s Box is wide open now.
the nationalities of those involved will tell you a lot.
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.treble all fines.
2. allow public to submit dashcam footage of offences.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
Please make an example of these fools who were racing and almost killed an innocent child. I’m sick of the carelessness on the road I see every day. An example I saw recently was one of those careless fools overtaking about 6 cars around a bend to just turn into a road about 100 feet away, he saved a whole 10 seconds doing that. Also, traffic needs to be more strategic in their placement instead of sitting at the top of a roundabout at about 6 in the evening try going East in the morning to catch the idiots racing into town and endangering good drivers! Yeah, and I agree with impounding and crushing their vehicles once caught.
In 2020 a total of 204 people were killed in reported traffic accidents in Sweden. Out of 27 EU countries, Sweden has the lowest number of fatalities per million inhabitants.
How do they do that in Sweden?
Volvos.
How do they do that in Sweden?
Saab doesn’t manufacture a Fit?
Fewer Caribbean and Latin American trained drivers?
Skilled police officers that leverage current technology?
Road rules that make sense and are enforced?
So, it appears a drunk prick in a car that has far too much BHP when considering the average driver IQ, was involved in a thoroughly avoidable incident. It looks like the vehicle was also lowered (it’s very low, even considering the damage from the crash), so I am assuming that the insurance company was fully aware of any alterations from standard.
Imagine if the police had a checkpoint by Everglo and another by Frank Sound junction, what might have happened instead of this?
I’d be quite happy for multiple roadblocks to appear on a regular basis, if it took the drunks, uninsured drivers, unlicensed drivers, and unroadworthy cars off the road.
I hope the innocent party in all of this make a full and swift recovery.
start impounding cars. Caught going more that 25mph above the speed limit? car impounded
driving without insurance? car impounded.
dui? car impounded.
take away their ride and they can’t do it twice.