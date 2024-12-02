Canadian mail workers strike hits holiday post

CUPW Strikers

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) has said that Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail to and from the country as a result of the ongoing Canadian Union of Postal Worker’s strike. This will significantly impact mail service to and from the country over the holiday season. The CIPS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

Negotiations between the company and the Union (CUPW) have broken down, according to international media reports. The union says it is bargaining for inflationary pay rises, better benefits and for the company to agree to not hire outside-contractors. Meanwhile, Canada Post says it needs to have more flexible work hours – and hire more temporary workers – in order to move to seven-day delivery and be more competitive.

For updates and more information contact cipscustomercare@gov.ky