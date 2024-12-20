C3 secures legal hearing over CI$1.4M unpaid fees

Photo from social media

(CNS): The internet provider, Infinity Broadband known as C3, the only locally owned communications firm in Cayman is locked in a legal battle with the utilities regulator OfReg over CI$1,400,000 in unpaid fees. C3 believes government hasn’t properly legislated to collect this coercive revenue from ICT firms, which it contends is a 6% tax on profits. As a result it stopped paying not just these royalty or coercive fees but the regulatory fees as well and took` its fight to the courts because it says the tax is neither “fair or lawful.”

In the first instance the Grand Court refused Infinity an application for a judicial review. But the company appealed and last month the Cayman Islands Appeal Court delivered its findings overturning that decision and granting the firm’s judicial review because in its words, “on the face of it, they are powerful arguments” in relation to what C3 has argued are missing legal regulations to provide for the fee collection.

During the progress of this appeal government published and steered through the Information and Communications Technology (Validity) Bill 2024 to “validate the charging, payment and collection of licence fees” by OfReg. The Bill provides that licence fees charged and collected by the regulator before the new law was passed are also validated and taken to have been lawfully charged as if the licence fees had been prescribed in regulations though there is an exception for existing proceedings and this case.

The decision of the appeal court paves the way for a full judicial review of C3s arguments about why it should not pay the fees which is yet to be set on the court docket.

However, C3 has informed its customers that it expects a decision on the arguments that it does not need to pay the fees and if it succeeds will pass on the savings to its customers as it had passed these fees on to C3 users but has not paid OfReg.

“We pledge to our customers that if we win at trial we will offer to reimburse the 6% tax to all our customers through an account credi,” the firm has said in a notice to its customers. “C3 is the only 100% Caymanian owned ICT provider in the Cayman Islands, and we are the only ICT company in the Cayman Islands defending the interests of its customers in this way. We will update you on the reimbursement to which you may be entitled following the outcome of these proceedings.”

However, the regulator has said that C3 is misleading its customers and has pointed out that some of the management and directors of C3 “are notable public figures” as former premier, Wayne Panton is a member of the board.

OfReg said that the 6% fee is collected by Ofreg on behalf of and delivered to the Cayman Islands government. C3 has for many years billed its customers various fees as part of its provision of service, a decision made by the firm, as the regulator doesn’t impose any obligation for those fees to be passed to C3’s customers. Even though it is not paying the fees it continues to collect them.

OfReg also argues that the whole reason why the case is in court was because of its efforts to collect the fees owed which C3 has been aware of the need to pay, given the condition of its license, for many years.

OfReg said the Court of Appeal has decided that C3’s claim is arguable so C3 has been allowed to have its case heard not that it should succeed. The Court of Appeal has made it clear in its ruling it was not deciding anything more than C3’s case was arguable and should be heard and determined by the Grand Court.

See the OfReg v Infinity CICA judgment here.