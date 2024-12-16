Boat captain rescues loggerhead turtle tangled in buoys

(CNS): The department of the environment has confirmed that an endangered loggerhead turtle that was entangled in buoy markers over the weekend has been found and freed by Captain Hilton of Red Sail Sports who spotted the turtle following the DOE’s SOS message on Sunday and was able to approach it and cut it free.

The report was made to DoE Conservation Officers about the turtle which was swimming around the Seven Mile Beach area wrapped in the ropes.

It was first spotted down by the new Hyatt construction site but because it was still swimming freely the turtle was moving along the coast. As the DoE began a search they engaged the help of the wide boating community and asked them to look out for two small yellow and white buoys traveling across the water.

Given the very small number of loggerheads in local waters it is essential that these creatures are protected at all times and assisted when they encounter man made hazards. The public is asked to call DoE Conservation Officers on 916-4271 should they see turtles or other marine creatures in distress.

See more details on the DOE Facebook page here.