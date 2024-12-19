Man denies bribery in DVDL $100 bung case

DVDL on Crewe Road

(CNS): Another individual has pleaded not guilty to bribery of a public officer in what is the country’s largest ever prosecution brought by the anti-corruption commission. Around 20 people have been charged in the case almost all of them for allegedly giving an employee of the department of vehicle and drivers licensing a $100 bung for getting their cars through the inspection process. The crown is trying each one of the accused separately starting next May.

Corey Christopher Cato from George Town, like most of those involved in the case, denied the charge and a jury trial was set for 9 June when he appeared in court earlier this month. He was accused of giving Mark Chin $100 more than six years ago in August 2018 to secure an inspection certificate.