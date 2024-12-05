ACT presses for referendum without consultation on bill

Joey Hew at pro-port demo in October 2024 (Photo credit: ACT)

(CNS): The Association for Cruise Tourism is calling for government to bring the referendum bill to parliament next month in the absence of any public consultation. The lobby group which represents a relatively small number of merchants who rely on cruisers to sell their wares want the national vote to go ahead next year regardless, as the people should have their say on the longstanding and what ACT believes is the “critically urgent issue.”

The pro-cruise pier activists said that recent calls by André Ebanks MP and the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) group for extended public consultation on the proposed referendum bill for a cruise pier and the national conservation amendment bill was “political maneuvering designed to hinder progress” and delay national decisions. But the call was not for any extended period merely the constitutionally required, normal, consultation on all laws.

The requirement can be waived but those who have concerns about this proposed national vote, from the question itself to the absence of a balanced public awareness campaign, including CPR and Ebanks have pointed out that in the case of both the referendum bill or the still missing national conservation act amendments have never been seen by anyone before. The usual consultations with stakeholders during the drafting period have not taken place and neither the opposition MPs who will be asked to vote on these pieces of legislation next week or their constituents know what is in the proposed bills which have still not been published.

Nevertheless Ellio Solomon, Executive Program Manager of ACT, said the because the referendum bill isn’t about a specific project or changing a law it should just be passed regardless.

“It is a simple mechanism to allow the people of the Cayman Islands to voice their opinions in a democratic process about a longstanding and now critically urgent issue,” he said. “Extending the timeline for consultation is not only unnecessary but also risks delaying the very referendum designed to give the public a voice. It’s counterproductive and, frankly, nonsensical,” he added, as he incorrectly said that this was an “expanded” consultation.

The cruise lobbyists said waiving the 28-day notice period doesn;t undermines transparency or good governancew, despite the fact that most people outside of government’s inner circle have never seen it and the votes would be happening in April leaving a very short window of opportunity for the real issues relating to the question to be addressed.

ACT have claimed an urgency to this national vote even though the question only establishes an opinion and does not pave the way for a specific project to get underway. It is almost certain that even if the country were to answer yes to the general question about whether the country should build a cruise dock or not a second referendum would be required on any specific project given the multiple issues that could arise once a proposal is on the table for cruise berthing.

Despite their own political influence ACT said prolonging the process with extended consultation risks unnecessary stagnation and allows political agendas to overshadow the democratic process. The ACT also accused CPR and Ebanks of conflating unrelated matters.

“We recognize the importance of environmental protection, but we must be careful not to let these discussions become tools for political obstruction,” said Solomon. “Linking the referendum bill to broader debates, such as changes to the National Conservation Law, is a tactic aimed at confusion and delay rather than progress. Protecting the environment and preserving democratic integrity remain paramount, but these goals should not be weaponized to stall necessary action.”

The two bills however have connections. One of the major concerns is that the proposed amendments to the conservation act by the post PACT, UPM which has clearly turned its back on PACT’s promises of both transparency and sustainability, include removing the legal requirement for government projects to need an EIA. As a result should that legislation be steered through under the current minority and possible one of the most unpopular and undemocratically put together governments Cayman has seen in many years would be bound to suffer a serious public backlash.

ACT is hoping that the PPM will support its position given that the Progressives continue to be advocates of cruise berthing facilities.

Claiming again without direct evidence of any businesses that depend only on cruise passengers ACT said thousands of livlihoods depend on the cruise market and that cruise contributes “significantly” to the local economy.

“We believe it is possible to sustainably grow cruise tourism while protecting our natural resources and ensuring that all Caymanians benefit from the opportunities it creates,” said Solomon. “This balance is essential for the future prosperity of our islands.”

Despite representing a small number of local merchants and hundreds of permit holders ACT suggested that the cruise sector has the support of ordinary people. “We need solutions that work for everyone, not just the select few, while maintaining a commitment to protecting our environment and fostering inclusive growth,” Solomon added.