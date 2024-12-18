80lbs of ganja seized at ORIA from two Canadians

Cannabis leaf illustration

(CNS): Over the last two weeks Customs and Border Control (CBC) have seized just under 80lbs of ganja from two separate smugglers at Owen Roberts International Airport. Both were Canadian nationals who are currently on remand at HMP Northward and Fairbanks. Officers stopped the first of the two on his arrival at the airport from Toronto, Canada on 28 November. An x-ray examination of his bags revealed irregularities and a physical search uncovered thirty-four clear, vacuum-sealed packs containing weed.

The passenger was arrested and later charged with importation and possession with intent to supply 29.15lbs of marijuana. He appeared before the Summary Court last week where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody pending sentence.

In the second case CBC officers seized approximately 50lbs of marijuana from a female Canadian national also arriving from Toronto on Thursday, 12 December. She was arrested for importation and possession with intent to supply and appeared before the Summary Court, Monday where she was remanded to Fairbanks.

CBC Senior Deputy Director Kevin Walton explained that CBS is seeing changing patterns in smuggling. “The rising demand for high-grade marijuana has led to significant changes in smuggling routes and we have seen an increase in importation,” he said. “The higher the potency of THC, the greater the psychological effects, particularly for marijuana produced in North America. Passengers must remember that while marijuana extracts and tinctures are permitted for medical or therapeutic purposes when prescribed by a medical doctor in the Cayman Islands, the recreational use, possession, and importation of marijuana remain illegal in the Cayman Islands,” he added.