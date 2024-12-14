2025 public holidays released including Election Day
(CNS): Government has revealed the dates for the 13 official public holidays in the Cayman Islands next year including Wednesday, 30 April, which is anticipated as the date for the general election. The newly confirmed annual Emancipation Day holiday which was introduced this year is also included along with the Kings Birthday earmarked for Monday, 23 June which still has to be confirmed.
The 2025 public holidays for the Cayman Islands are :
- Wednesday, 1 January – New Year’s Day
- Monday, 27 January – National Heroes Day
- Wednesday, 5 March – Ash Wednesday
- Friday, 18 April – Good Friday
- Monday, 21 April – Easter Monday
- Wednesday, 30 April – General Election Day (anticipated)
- Monday, 5 May – Emancipation Day
- Monday, 19 May – Discovery Day
- Monday, 23 June – King’s Birthday (unconfirmed)
- Monday, 7 July – Constitution Day
- Monday, 10 November – Remembrance Day
- Thursday, 25 December – Christmas Day
- Friday, 26 December – Boxing Day.
