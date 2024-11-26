Work-permit numbers continue relentless climb

(CNS): The number of work-permit holders in the Cayman Islands reached another record last month when the figure climbed to a new high of 37,678 permits in effect. The news comes as the minority UPM government still hopes to bring amendments to immigration legislation before the end of this parliament. Whether the proposed bill makes it through before the next election remains to be seen and given the probable controversies its more likely the UPM will join the long list of governments that have promised but failed to address Cayman’s complex and defective immigration system.

The latest number was revealed in a regular FOI request made by the local law firm HSM Chambers. It is also some 4000 more permit holders than the figure reported in the latest Labour Force Survey which was published last month as just 33,573.

With the workforce growing continually as a result of permit holders the impact on the population and strain on local infrastructure is now becoming a significant problem and likely to be a critical issue during the election campaign.

Appearing on Radio Cayman last week, Kenneth Bryan said that the immigration reform that government wants to steer through before parliament is prorogued only deals with the issue relating to permutant residents and the road to Caymanian status. But he said the government needs to reform the work-permit side of the equation as well because that is where the infrastructure strain is. He said Caymanians are keen to see the number of people making it to status reduced dramatically, or stopped altogether. But the problems society is now experiencing such as the traffic nightmare, school placement shortages, a straining hospital and the housing crisis are all related to the number of people here at any time regardless of whether the are Caymanian, permanent residents or permit holders.

According to the latest figures the largest number of permit holders by far come from Jamaica which has been the case since the system began for obvious reasons. However, over the last 20 years the number of people from the Philippines on permits has increased significantly and stood at 6,678 last month. While the number of Jamaicans coming to Cayman on permits is beginning to fall the number from the Philippines is still climbing. The third biggest nationality is now Indian with 2,133 permit holders, the British are at number four with 2,076 while people from Nepal round out the top five with 1,399.

It is currently taking around twelve weeks for a new permit to be approved or for a renewal. Meanwhile, the pace of applications to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency board has picked up with applications for the right to be Caymanian taking 6 months or less while point based PR applications are now taking a year. During the month of October alone the Board determined 336 Right to be Caymanian applications.