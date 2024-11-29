Woman sues government after tumbling into inspection pit

DVDL at Breakers

(CNS): Ethell Dell Bodden, has filed suit against government after she fell into the vehicle inspection pit at Breakers, Bodden Town in May 2022. The woman is claiming medical expenses, loss of earnings, general and special damages as she argues the government was negligent and liable as a result of safety failures for the injuries she sustained when she tumbled into the pit. The court documents indicate that she got out of her car while it was over the pit in order to retrieve her registration plate from inside her trunk at the request of the DVDL inspector.

The woman who was 49 years old at the time sustained a long list of various injuries including broken ribs when she stepped out of her car and walked to the boot and fell some 6 feet into the concrete pit. The plate was in the car and not attached to it after it was damaged in a recent storm and had not yet been reattached and as the inspector said he needed it in order to complete the inspection she immediately complied.

But she contends that the department and staff were at fault as a result of no safeguards to prevent people from falling in she also argues that the inspector should not have asked her to exit the car while it was over the pit

See the law suit in full on the judicial website cause G20240297